Matt Sluka rushed 15 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns and completed 6 of 10 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kellenberg over Moore Catholic, 42-20, Saturday in the CHSFL.

Sluka also made all five of his extra point attempts. Frank Roder rushed nine times for 68 yards and a touchdown for Kellenberg (8-0). Matt Olsen and Paul McGuiness recorded sacks, and John McGovern led the defense with nine tackles.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Holy Cross 27, St. John the Baptist 7: Justin Felder rushed for four touchdowns to lead Holy Cross over St. John the Baptist (3-5). Daniel Parker finished with 60 yards on 12 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7 in the second quarter. Bobby Spano rushed for 55 yards on six carries and Nicholas Delcore had 50 yards on 12 carries for St. John the Baptist.

St. Anthony’s 42, St. Peter’s 0: Greg Campisi completed 14 of 18 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns and added 91 rushing yards on six carries and a touchdown to lead St. Anthony’s (7-1). Campisi and Julian Chung connected for touchdown passes of 11 and 10 yards for St. Anthony’s first two scores of the game. Chung finished with six catches for 59 yards. Mahkhai Murphy, Phil Plantania and Nick Espada each had interceptions for St. Anthony’s.

Cardinal Hayes 41, Chaminade 40: Tom Rogan completed 13 of 23 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown and had a 8-yard touchdown run as Chaminade (3-5) lost to Cardinal Hayes in overtime. Chris Nicholas had five receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Aidan Ryder rushed for 68 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown for Chaminade.

Concordia Prep (Md.) 32, Long Island Lutheran 12: Thomas Seger had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dante King in the fourth quarter in a loss for Long Island Lutheran (1-6) in non-league. Seger completed 14 of 29 passes for 240 yards and Messiah Swinson had eight receptions for 100 yards. Nick Oshiro had 10 tackles, Swinson had four tackles and a sack and King had four tackles.