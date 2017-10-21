Senior running back Daniel Parker scored his second touchdown of the game with 1:09 left after a muffed punt by Moore Catholic in St. John the Baptist’s 19-12 victory over Moore Catholic in CHSAA football on Saturday.
Parker rushed 15 times for 85 yards. Moore Catholic returned the ensuing kickoff to its 40-yard line, but could not convert a first down as the Cougars earned their third straight win and clinched a playoff berth, coach Ralph Carusillo said.
Thomas Force caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Nick Delcore to open the scoring for St. John the Baptist (3-4). Force later had an interception. Tim Gasparik and Michael Palermo had 12 tackles each to lead the Cougars’ defense. Nigel Hayes added 52 yards on nine carries in the win.
Kellenberg 42, Holy Cross 25: Matt Sluka ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and converted 5 of 5 point after kicks to lead Kellenberg (7-0).
Frank Roder ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries for Kellenberg, which led 42-13 after three quarters.
Joe Geary and Aiden Fitzgerald had interceptions and Brendan Whitehad had six tackles and two sacks.
