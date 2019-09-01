The St. Anthony’s football team will have a different look when it opens its season on Sept. 7 against Maryland’s Franklin High School.

Joe Minucci takes over as head coach for the Friars, following the retirement of coach Rich Reichert after 32 seasons at the helm. Senior Robert McGee will be the starting quarterback after serving as the backup last fall.

Despite the changes, expectations remain the same.

“At St. Anthony’s we expect to win the [CHSFL] 'AAA' division and be a factor in the playoffs,” Minucci said. “We want to continue to grow the program and make sure we can follow along with the tradition coach Reichert set.”

McGee has been involved with the Friars' program for the past three seasons and has continued to impress his coach and fellow wide receiver Jaden Jernigan.

“Bobby spent a lot of time in the weight room,” Minucci said. “He has matured both physically and mentally and has taken the reigns. He is ready to get it going.”

Jernigan added: “I have been working a lot with him this summer, taking a lot of reps to try and get our timing down. He has been putting in the time individually as well and I have high expectations for him.”

St. Anthony’s won’t be the only team in the CHSFL with a new player behind center this year.

After being a backup in his junior season, Dan Settino will start at quarterback for Kellenberg. Settino will rely heavily on standout running back Jordan Delucia to help carry the offense.

The Firebirds enter the season on a 22-game winning streak and are seeking their third straight undefeated season and CHSFL “AA” championship.

“A lot of people know about the streak, but everyone is embracing it, and is coming out and putting in max effort,” Delucia said. “They gave us a tougher schedule this year, but we are going to be ready to go week one.”