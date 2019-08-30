CHSFL and private school team-by-team football preview
CHAMINADE FLYERS
2018 record: 2-7
Coach: Kevin Dolan, fourth season
KEY PLAYERS
Robert Booth, DE, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Liam Brown, OL, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Antonio Gerbino, OL, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Brandon Coward, LB, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Donovan Wood, WR, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Dylan Lomelo, DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE FLYERS
Coward led the team with 54 total tackles, and Booth had 52 last season. The Flyers, in Class AA-I this season, will face a strong test in their first two games in South Shore, the 2018 New York City finalist on Sept. 7, and Archbishop Stepinac, the defending “AAA” champion a week later in their home opener.
HOLY TRINITY TITANS
2018 record: 9-2
Coach: Kahmal Roy, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Elijah Tobin, OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Jr.; Jaden Sinclair, WR/DB, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Jon Morales, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Jr., Brian Holder, LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Stephen Collica, LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE TITANS
Holder had 44 tackles last season, 10 for a loss, and Collica added 35 tackles, six for a loss. Tobin and Morales will anchor a colossal offensive and defensive line for Trinity in Class AA-II
KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS
2018 record: 11-0
Coach: Kevin Hanifan, 24th season
KEY PLAYERS
Jordan Delucia, RB, 6-0, 208, Sr.; Dan Settino, QB, 5-10, 178, Sr.; Sean Foley, C, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Julian Hosty, DL, 6-6, 310, Sr.; Bo Jules, RB/LB, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Joe Foley, WR, 5-9, 140, Sr.
ABOUT THE FIREBIRDS
Won a second consecutive CHSFL “AA” Championship last year by defeating St. Peters, 48-14, to cap a perfect season. Their 22-game winning streak is the second longest in the state behind Garden City (36), according to coach Hanifan. Kellenberg will compete in Class AA-II.
ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS
2018 record: 7-2
Coach: Joe Minucci, first season
KEY PLAYERS:
Jaden Jernigan, WR/TE, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Greg Randall, WR, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Christian Taylor, LB, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Nick Alvarado, DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Gavin Miller, OL, 6-5, 290, Sr.; Mario Escobar, RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE FRIARS
Will rely on their offensive line to help establish a consistent run game. Jernigan and Randal combined for six receiving touchdowns last year and will be dynamic weapons in the passing game for quarterback and first-year-starter Robert McGee in Class AAA.
ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS
2018 record: 1-7
Coach: Robert Ploth, fifth season
KEY PLAYERS
Will Ford, QB/S, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Casey Johnson, RB/CB, 5-9, 160, Soph.; Sean McGroarty, G/DT, 5-10, 200, Soph.; Ben Goldrick, MLB, 6-0, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE BAYHAWKS
Looking for their sixth consecutive playoff appearance and will heavily depend on the legs and arm of Ford. Johnson and McGroarty combined for over 51 tackles in 2018 and will patrol the 4-4 defense for the Class A Bayhawks.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS
2018 record: 3-6
Coach: Phil Alba, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Anthony Ermelino, LB, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Matt Stroble, OL/DL, 5-10, 235, Sr.; Jeremy DeJesus, LB/TE, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Jayden Louis, RB/CB, 5-6, 145; Jr.; Nick Mazziotti, QB/S, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Thomas Jaycox, OL/DL, 6-4, 260, Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
A young team that returns just five starting seniors in Class AA-II. Ermelino led the Cougars with 52 tackles, including 11 for a loss last season and will anchor the defense alongside fellow linebacker DeJesus, who totaled 43 tackles (six for a loss). Mazziotti and sophomore Kyle Chase with both compete for snaps at quarterback.
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
2018 record: 3-7
Coach: Chris Reno, 14th season
KEY PLAYERS
Adam Campbell, MLB/FB/OL, 5-11, 265, Sr.; Luke Shank, DL/OL, 6-2 ½, 235, Sr.; B.J. Gbowu, C/DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Armando King, DL/OL, 5-8, 220, Sr.; Aidan Halloran, DB/WR; 5-9, 170; Sr.; Michael Pineiro, DB, 5-10, 170; Sr.
ABOUT THE CRUSADERS
The quartet of Campbell (66 tackles), King (36 tackles), Halloran (34 tackles) and Shank (34 tackles and two sacks) will lead an athletic defense that will include junior Dante Masone, a ball hawking safety, appearing in his first season on varsity. LuHi will play in the Metropolitan Independent Football League.
