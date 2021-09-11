CHSFL Week 1 recap

Jonathan Bartolomei and Chris Chelius each had two rushing touchdowns to lead St. Dominic past Nazareth, 28-0, in a non-league game Friday night. The Bayhawks (1-0) earned their first win since 2018, according to St. Dominic Athletic Director Matthew O’Brien.

Bartolomei had the first two scores of the game. Chelius scored the final points of the game, making a tackle in the end zone to force a safety. Michael Rossiter had two sacks. Michael Petrucelly made eight tackles in the victory.

St. Francis 24, Kellenberg 21: Ethan Greenwood completed 8 of 14 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a non-league loss for Kellenberg (0-1). He found Gilbert Rivera for touchdowns of 55 and 56 yards and connected with Jaden Lyons to give Kellenberg a 21-17 lead at the end of the third quarter. St. Francis quarterback Steve Otremba Jr. capped the winning drive with a 1-yard TD run with 1:05 left in the game. Rivera had 121 receiving yards. Matthew Watterson had nine tackles, including a sack, and Aidan Henry added an interception.

St. John the Baptist 49, Xavier 0: Mark Scott rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Kyle Chase completed 9 of 13 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns to lead St. John the Baptist (1-0) in non-league. Bryce Robinson had an 85-yard touchdown reception and Jason Campo had a 44-yard touchdown reception for St. John the Baptist. Eli Alvarez added two rushing touchdowns in the win.