CHSFL Week 3 recap

Dante Torres completed 16 of 26 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead St. Anthony’s past Cardinal Hayes, 48-28, on Friday night in the CHSFL AAA division. Korey Duff Jr. caught six passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. The Friars’ (2-0) defense forced three turnovers and had five sacks.

Holy Trinity 61, St. Dominic 0: Kameron Robbins rushed for 121 yards and two scores on nine carries and Zion Woodhull Trippett completed 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns for Holy Trinity. Josiah Brown caught three passes for 37 yards and a score, Dylan Braithwaite caught a 20-yard touchdown and Andre Kirton and Chase Cruz each caught touchdown passes for the Titans (3-0).

St. John the Baptist 48, Mount Saint Michael 14: Mark Scott rushed for 162 yards and four touchdownson 10 carries to lead St. John the Baptist. The Cougars improved to 3-0 overall.