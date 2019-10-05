Cold Spring Harbor seniors Richie Striano and Jacob Bruno just smiled when they were asked to explain their success this season.

"It is our (offensive) line," Striano said.

"They make us look good," Bruno added.

Indeed. The CSH offensive line helped the Seahawks score on all six of their first-half possessions in a dominant 44-6 win over Seaford in a Nassau Conference IV football game Saturday night.

"The (offensive line) paved the way for us,” Striano said. "Those guys are animals."

Actually, CSH´s offensive line calls itself The Wolfpack. It begins from left to right with Kolton Gagnon, Peter Striano, (center) Chris Romanoff, Ethan Burdo, Dom Striano, tight end Alex Moynihan. Blocking backs Brady Strough and Ben Bruno also assist the Seahawks vaunted offensive attack which was on full-display, especially in the first half.

"Our goal," Burdo said, "is always to throw the first punch."

The much-anticipated matchup between the last two programs to win Long Island Class IV titles (CSH last season and Seaford in 2017) was over early as the Seahawks landed the majority of the haymakers.

Bruno rushed 20 times for 183 yards and had touchdown runs of 15, 62, 7. Striano added 90 yards rushing on six carries including scoring runs of 21, 2, 17 yards. He also was 2 of 3 passing for 77 yards. CSH (4-0) led 20-0 after one quarter and 44-0 at the half.

Seaford (3-1), which won the LI Class IV crown in 2017, managed just 42 yards of total offense in the first half. The Vikings, who have won six of the last 12 Nassau Conference IV titles, had outscored their opponents 117-8 in their first three games. But it was a very different story on the road Saturday night thanks to CSH´s Wolfpack.

"We knew the o-line would do a great job for us," Richie Striano said. "Without those guys up front, we wouldn be able to do what we did."

Ethan Burdo, who suffered a cut between his eyes during the game but was fine, grinned from ear-to-ear when he heard the compliment from his quarterback.

"The offensive and defensive lines are a pack," said Burdo, who plays right guard on offense. "It´s what we do, whether we are on offense or defense, we are going to hunt you down like a pack."