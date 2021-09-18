Daivon Lofton carries North Babylon past Connequot
North Babylon coach John Rowland didn’t want to overthink it. When you have a running back as talented as Daivon Lofton, just give him the ball and let him take over the game.
"Daivon Lofton is one of the best backs in the county, I don’t know how people don’t know that," Rowland said. "And one thing I learned from [former head coach] Terry Manning is: Don’t outsmart yourself and give it to your horse."
Lofton rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries as North Babylon defeated host Connetquot, 30-29, in Suffolk Division II football Friday night.
Lofton had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 2-yard score with 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. His touchdown gave North Babylon a 28-21 lead and because of two kicker injuries, Rowland decided to attempt a two-point conversion following the score.
Quarterback Tyler Hovanec rushed in the two-point conversion for the game’s final points. Hovanec also passed a two-point conversion to Jack Montecalvo after Lofton’s 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
"Credit to our quarterback on those two-point conversions," Rowland said. "That was the difference. We won by one point and those were two big two-point conversions and that’s a credit to him."
Devin Shapiro had a 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, followed by Michael Ross finding Nick LaMantia for the two-point conversion, for Connetquot after Lofton’s final score. But Lofton, who had 14 carries in the fourth quarter, ran out the clock for North Babylon, leaving Connetquot (1-1) unable to run another offensive play. The presence of a running back like Lofton was pivotal to North Babylon (1-1) icing the victory.
"Makes it the easiest thing in the world," Rowland said. "You just give it to the guy you know is going to give you 4 [or] 5 yards every play. And credit to the offensive line also, they were doing their thing."