Senior Dan Livoti doesn’t throw the ball much. But the North Shore quarterback showed he’s as efficient through the air as he is on the run.

Livoti ran for one touchdown and threw for two more as North Shore defeated Valley Stream South, 34-19, in a Nassau IV football game.

The win moved North Shore (5-3) into fourth place and the Vikings will host a quarterfinal playoff game against Carle Place/Wheatley next week at a time to be determined. The loss knocked Valley Stream South (4-4) out of the post-season.

“We tried to set the tone during practice that if we won this week, we’d get to host a playoff game” said North Shore coach Dan Agovino. “We stressed the importance of getting one more chance for the seniors to play a home game.”

Livoti responded with a big game. He made the most of his passing attempts, connecting for two big touchdowns.

He completed four of seven passes for 86 yards, including a 21-yard scoring strike to James Ledden for a 21-7 second quarter lead and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Joe Magliocco on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 34-13.

“We just have to focus this week and have a good week of practice,” said Livoti, fired up for a home playoff game. “If we do that, I think everything will work out for us.”

North Shore senior halfback Dean Abouelhassan gave the Vikings offensive balance as he rushed for 138 yards on 19 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Asked about the ability to run the ball, Agovino quipped, “We felt like we played a really good fundamental game. We came out and played physical, which is how we have to play. We just have to keep that mojo rolling into the playoffs.”

It didn’t start well for the Vikings.

Valley Stream South scored on its opening drive when Michael Hicks went up the gut for a 5-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 first quarter lead. North Shore responded immediately. Livoti capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 17-yard scramble for a touchdown to tie it at seven with 2:32 left in the first quarter.

North Shore forged its first lead on its next possession. Halfback Will Scarola took a handoff up the middle and broke one tackle, spun out of another, then carried another defender for five yards and into the end zone for a 55-yard score and a 13-7 lead.

“Livoti is a tough competitor and got us right back in the game,” said Agovino. “And he’s a dual threat and the tougher the game, the better he plays. He brought us right back.”

The game took on a nasty tone in the second quarter as North Shore pulled away with the 21-7 lead. Officials called six unsportsmanlike penalties, which included the ejection of four total players.

“Football is football and that’s just how the game can be sometimes,” Abouelhassan said. “We just have to try our best to keep our composure.”

The attention now turns to the playoffs.