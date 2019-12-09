The recruiting picture for Plainedge’s Dan Villari continues to grow intriguing and robust.

On Monday, the senior quarterback had home visits with Michigan and Wisconsin. He also received a scholarship offer from Kent State on Monday. UMass already has offered a scholarship and Rutgers, with coach Greg Schiano beginning his second stint there, also is showing interest.

“It’s been a pretty exciting time with winning the LIC and all this happening with colleges,” Villari said on Monday afternoon.

The 6-4, 215-pound Villari capped a standout season by rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for two more as the Red Devils finished a 12-0 campaign with a 56-20 win over Sayville in the Long Island Class III championship game.

Villari said he will be making a campus visit this weekend to Michigan.

“Coach [Jim] Harbaugh is a pretty inspiring figure,” Villari said. “When he first walked in I was a little ‘Oh my God.’ But getting to talk to him was great.”

Villari ran for over 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns and threw for more than 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2019 season. Michigan is looking at him as a quarterback.

At season’s start it appeared that Villari would accept a scholarship offer from Fordham. But as his season soared, it turned out there would be other things to consider. Villari could not give a timetable on a decision.