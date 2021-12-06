East Islip's Derek Burrell named 62nd recipient of Newsday's Carl A. Hansen Award
There was only one way that East Islip was going to have a shot to win a Suffolk Division III football title this fall.
And that was to put the ball in the hands of Derek Burrell as much as possible.
East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi made the decision to move Burrell into the quarterback position in late August and what followed was one of the most electric performances in East Islip football history.
When East Islip needed a big play — Burrell gave them one.
He accounted for 33 total touchdowns, 2,952 all-purpose yards, culminating in the school’s first Suffolk title since 2016, with a 35-28 win over Sayville at Stony Brook University.
Burrell was dynamite with the football. The explosive senior quarterback with cheetah-like speed and outstanding field vision was a dual threat to score on any play, whether it was a well-thrown pass or a dazzling run.
"You just don’t know what he’s going to do," Sayville coach Reade Sands said. "He’s a nightmare for a defensive coordinator. We’d have guys in the right spots to make a stop and he’d still make plays. He’s so difficult to tackle in the open field."
Burrell was equally important to the East Islip defense, contributing 45 tackles, and returning two of his four interceptions for touchdowns.
For his accomplishments, Burrell was named the 62nd recipient of Newsday’s prestigious Carl A. Hansen Award presented to Suffolk’s top football player Monday night at the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association banquet held at the Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge.
Surprisingly, Burrell is the first player from the proud East Islip program to win the award. And when you consider East Islip alumni like NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Ted Gregory and Central Florida quarterback Rob Calabrese, who now coaches the quarterbacks for the New York Jets — Burrell’s achievement is even more impressive.
The other Hansen finalists were senior halfback Dakim Griffin of Half Hollow Hills East and senior wide receiver Tyriek Mays-McKoy of Suffolk Division I champion Whitman.
"In my 21 years as the head coach at East Islip he is far and away the best player I have ever coached," East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi said. "We moved him to play quarterback and he picked up the position quickly. He made plays that left you in awe, just spectacular plays."
Burrell’s signature moment came in the waning seconds of the Suffolk Division I championship against Sayville, the defending champion. It was the Hansen moment.
With the score tied at 28, Burrell bolted around the left end with 19 seconds remaining and cut inside the defense for a 31-yard game-winning touchdown run.
It was vintage Burrell.
"We started the final drive with a holding penalty and Derek responded with a 20-yard run to jump-start a 78-yard championship march," Ciampi said. "I put the ball in his hands on every play against Sayville. That final drive was a glimpse into what kind of special player he was for our program."
Rather than settle for a field-goal attempt, Ciampi handed it to Burrell. He rushed for 20, 25 and 17 yards on the drive.
"I didn’t want to play it safe and go into overtime against Sayville, no way," Ciampi laughed. "We knew going into every game we had the best player on the field. And I wanted to let Derek make plays. He accounted for every yard on the drive and delivered a championship."
Burrell finished the Suffolk title game with 294 all-purpose yards. He completed seven of eight passes for 116 yards and added 178 yards rushing and three scores.
In a regular season win over Kings Park, he rushed for 261 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns in a 25-21 win.
Even in defeat he was a monster. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 277 yards and three scores and added another 141 yards rushing and a score in a wild 51-44 loss to Sayville.
"He would scramble away from pressure and get into the secondary and we’d marvel at the way he’d put his foot in the ground and change direction," Ciampi said. "As plays developed at the line of scrimmage, he’d improvise and see something where the defense caved and turned back and ran completely in the other direction for a long gain. He’s made some very good defensive players look foolish in the open field."
Newsday Hansen Award Winners
2021 — Derek Burrell, East Islip
2021 Spring — Jack Cheshire, Sayville
2019 — Jaden AlfanoStjohn, Westhampton
2018 — Liam McIntyre, Westhampton
2017 — Dylan Laube, Westhampton and Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst
2016 — Jack Coan, Sayville
2015 — Elijah Riley, Newfield
2014 — Isaiah White, Longwood
2013 — Jordan Gowins, St. Anthony’s
2012 — Steven Casali, Sachem East
2011 - Stacey Bedell, Floyd and Dalton Crossan, Sachem North
2010 - Mike Pellegrino, Connetquot
2009 - JeVahn Cruz, Half Hollow Hills West and Malcolm, Cater Riverhead
2008 - Miguel Maysonet, Riverhead
2007 - Brock Jackolski, Floyd
2006 - Ed Gowins, Bellport
2005 - Chris Eanuze,l St. Anthony's
2004 - Jason Gwaltney, North Babylon
2003 - Jason Gwaltney, North Babylon
2002 - Trevon Rodney, Babylon
2001 - Josh Johnston, Harborfields
2000 - Eugene Nottingham, Amityville
1999 - Omar Palmer, North Babylon
1998 - Barry Baker, North Babylon
1997 - Derric Rossy, Patchogue-Medford
1996 - Marc Riley, Longwood
1995 - James O'Neal, Sachem
1994 - Joe Parmentier, Lindenhurst
1993 - Jason Schuster, Longwood
1992 - Jamie Lynch, Islip
1991 - David Sumner, Northport
1990 - Antonio O'Ferral, Bellport
1989 - John Paci, Huntington
1988 - Adam Mariano, Comsewogue
1987 - Darren, Ward Huntington
1986 - Tom Gilmartin, St. Anthony's
1985 - Mark Wojciechowski, Sachem
1984 - Randy Beverly, Central Islip
1983 - Craig Biggio, Kings Park
1982 - Tom Watson, Bellport
1981 - Joe Gagliardi, St. John the Baptist
1980 - Rodney Cooke, Bellport
1979 - Kevin Baugh, Deer Park
1978 - Kevin Riccio, West Islip
1977 - Brian Dehler, Sachem
1976 - Mike Tice, Central Islip
1975 - Chris Dieterich, Ward Melville
1974 - Tom Donovan, Holy Family
1973 - Rich Scudellari, Holy Family
1972 - Chad Smith, Sayville
1971 - Curtis Smith, Brentwood
1970 - Jamie Franklin, Brentwood
1969 - Dan Scott, Amityville
1968 - Tom Tarazevits, Southampton
1967 - Frank Ahrenhold, Northport
1966 - Kevin O'Connor, Commack
1965 - Gary Steele, Commack
1964 - Bob Lavinia, Smithtown
1963 - Hal Becker, Port Jefferson
1962 - Bob Schroeder, Lindenhurst
1961 - Jim Smith, Harborfields
1960 - Len Sears, West Babylon