Opposing offenses know his name, Andrew DeSantis, and his number, 42. They’ve watched him on film, but they still can’t answer one simple question: Where is the Garden City defensive stalwart coming from?

“Is he a defensive end? Is he a linebacker? Nobody knows what he is,” Garden City coach Dave Ettinger said of the returning Newsday All-Long Island player. “That’s kind of a good thing. He’s really a little bit of everything. He’s played cornerback for us, too, because he’s so versatile.”

It will be up to North Babylon to solve the DeSantis Dilemma on Friday when the Bulldogs (10-1) face Garden City (11-0) in the Long Island Class II championship game at 4:30 p.m. at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. North Babylon is 4-2 in the LIC while the Trojans, who won last year and are riding a 23-game winning streak, are 6-8.

DeSantis, the top returning boys basketball scorer in Nassau County with a 24.7 average, is so versatile that he began the season as one of Garden City’s featured running backs. “Coming into the season, he was going to be a big part of what we were trying to do on both sides of the ball,” Ettinger said. “But he got injured in Week 2 against MacArthur and missed two full games. He got back in Week 5 but wasn’t at full strength until Week 6 and we only played him on defense. He’s been playing a little offense since Week 8.”

That’s been mostly as a blocker for junior speedsters Trevor Yeboah-Kodie (1,167 yards, 26 touchdowns) and Justin Coppola (503 yards, eight TDs), both of whom average more than 10 yards per carry.

“When he’s come back to the offense, I’ve asked him to be a blocker and he’s done that willingly,” Ettinger said. “A lot of the success that Trevor and Justin have had in the playoffs is because of the job Andrew has done at fullback.”

In a 33-0 victory over Mepham in last week’s Nassau II final in which DeSantis made four tackles and shared a sack, Yeboah-Kodie rushed for 203 yards and three TDs, including a 91-yard run, averaging 14.5 per carry. Coppola added 118 yards and a touchdown on an 86-yard dash, averaging 11.8.

DeSantis, 6-4, 185, will again provide blocking on Friday for his dynamic teammates, but his primary role will be to plug the gaps on defense against the in-your-face, ground-and-pound style of North Babylon. The Trojans have posted two playoff shutouts and allowed only 64 points.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Andrew has a knack for getting to the ball; a knack for making plays and a knack for getting to the quarterback,” said Ettinger, well aware that DeSantis won’t be padding his sack total on Friday. “He’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached. He doesn’t care how or why or who. He just wants to get a ‘W.’ ”