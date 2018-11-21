After playing quarterback all season Centereach’s Devin Demetres got a chance to change it up.

Demetres played wide receiver for the first time since last season and caught three passes for 110 yards and a touchdown to help lead the North to a 12-8 victory over the South Wednesday night in the Suffolk PAL exceptional seniors all-star football game at Sachem North.

“It was great to come out here and play with all these guys who are usually competitors,” Demetres said. “We only had two days of practice together but on the first day it just seemed like we clicked.”

The two teams were divided by geography — one team from the North and one from the South.

“It was an honor to play in this game,” Ward Melville quarterback Trey Berry said. “It was hard to throw the ball tonight in this wind but I just tried to use my legs to escape sacks and make plays.”

North opened the scoring after taking over with a short field. Berry scrambled for a first down on 3rd-and-10 before Longwood’s Bryan Rodriguez took a hand off and went up the middle and made a defender miss on his way to a 14-yard touchdown with 5:13 remaining in the opening quarter.

Rodriguez finished with 85 yards rushing and caught a 6-yard pass.

Demetres put North up 12-0 after catching a 42-yard touchdown pass over the middle from Whitman’s Quinn O’Hara later in the first quarter.

“It was difficult to throw but I’ve had a lot of experience so that helped,” O’Hara said. “This game was so much fun and coming together with these guys made us feel almost unstoppable."

South got back into the game on the strength of its defense. Brendan Didier of North Babylon scooped up a fumble on the sideline and used his speed to race 48 yards to the end zone with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

An interception by Bellport’s Khyree Wilson put the South in good shape to take the lead but that drive stalled after Sachem East’s AJ Kiernan came away with his second interception of the game, this time in the end zone.

North was pinned back deep in its own territory midway through the fourth quarter before Rodriguez ripped off a 15-yard run on third-and-long and picked up the first down after a personal foul penalty on the South.

After making one more defensive stand, the North got the ball back and ran out the clock.

“It’s great to end the season like this,” Rodriguez said. “I would have never imagined playing in a game like this with guys who are my opponents but coming together felt really good.”