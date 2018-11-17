Dion Kuinlan hates coming off the football field.

The Plainedge standout thrives on competition, relishing the chance to do a little bit of everything to help his team win. He did just that on Saturday, jumpstarting the Red Devils on both sides of the ball as the squad defeated Wantagh 35-7 in the Nassau Conference II championship at Hofstra.

“The mindset is to play as hard as I can,” said Kuinlan, who finished with 130 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. “It’s just about being intense.”

Kuinlan had a little extra inspiration heading into the championship game.

His older brother, Davien, set the Section VIII playoff-game record for rushing yards (485), touchdowns (7) and points scored (42) in Plainedge’s 56-34 county title victory over Glen Cove on Nov. 21, 2015 and Kuinlan said his memories of that game helped push him throughout this one.

“I was 12 years old [during that game] and I said, ‘We’ve got to come back and get this one,’” Kuinlan said. “My brother just told me to play my heart out and get the chip.”

Although Kuinlan didn’t break his brother’s records, he effectively wrapped up Plainedge’s victory with 3:27 left in the third quarter, scoring on a one-yard run to give the Red Devils’ a 35-point cushion. His play on the defensive side of the ball, meanwhile, helped shut Wantagh down early in the game.

Kuinlan was a force at linebacker, making nine tackles and getting into the backfield and wrapping up Wantagh players as Plainedge held the Warriors without a first down in the first half.

“He doesn’t take plays off,” coach Rob Shaver said. “He does everything and he does it well. He has no off button.”

Kuinlan said while he appreciates the chance to make that big hit on defense, he doesn’t have a favorite position to play. He enjoys being on the field and, most importantly, getting the win. Now, he’s hoping for one more win as Plainedge advances to the Long Island Championship against Half Hollow Hills West on Nov. 24.

“This means everything,” Kuinlan said. “But we’ve got one more and that’s the special one.”