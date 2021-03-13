Division vs. Roosevelt
Division defeated Roosevelt, 35-12, in a Nassau Conference III football game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Roosevelt. The game was called with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter after a fight broke out on the field.

