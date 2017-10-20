It’s called a game-changer. The one play that swings momentum and defines the outcome of a game. Westhampton halfback Dylan Laube has a bevy of game-changers on his highlight reel. Friday night, he added to that collection.

Laube took the handoff going over right tackle and followed a big block from fullback Liam McIntyre and burst into the open field. As soon as Laube hit the second level of the Sayville defense, he cut back against the flow and raced untouched 93 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.

Laube’s scoring jaunt gave the Hurricanes a three touchdown lead. He finished with 259 yards and two TDs on 23 carries as Westhampton beat Sayville, 23-8, before a crowd of more than 1,400 in a Suffolk III game.

Westhampton improved to 7-0. It was the first time that Westhampton had beaten Sayville in head coach Bill Parry’s 21 years with the Hurricanes. And it was Westhampton’s first win over Sayville since 1956.

“He’s capable of breaking that big run on any carry,” Parry said of Laube. “And with McIntyre back in the lineup, Dylan is going to have more of those game-changing runs.”

McIntyre, in his second game back from a broken left hand and sporting a club to protect the injury, set the tone early on. He was as instrumental on defense as he was on offense.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

McIntyre and a host of defenders stuffed quarterback James Lyons on a fourth-and-one run at the Westhampton 40 on Sayville’s first possession.

“That was a big stop for our defense,” said McIntyre, who made seven tackles at middle linebacker and added 51 yards on 10 carries. “It gave us the opportunity to score first.”

Westhampton quickly capitalized. McIntyre bulled his way into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run to cap an 11-play, 60-yard drive. Charles Fee added the extra-point and Westhampton led 7-0 with 3:16 left in the first quarter.

McIntyre’s one-hand grab of a Clarke Lewis pass for 15 yards and a first down at the Sayville 19 keyed the first drive.

“Perfect throw to my right hand coming across the defense right to left,” McIntyre said. “He put it right there.”

The Westhampton secondary set up its next touchdown. Defensive back Nolan Quinlan halted a Sayville drive at the 5-yard line with a leaping interception that he returned 64 yards to the Sayville 31.

“Our defense came up with some big plays,” Parry said.

Laube ran 30 yards to the 1 and then scored for the 14-0 lead.

Sayville (4-3) turned the ball over on downs four times. The Golden Flashes were playing without injured quarterback Jacob Cheshire. To their credit, they gave Westhampton everything they could handle.

Lyons played admirably in his first game at quarterback, completing 11 of 22 passes for 106 yards and a 12-yard touchdown strike to Nate Bauland in the fourth quarter to foil the shutout. He added the two-point conversion toss to Brock Murtha, who made a nice catch in the back of the end zone.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We play hard every game and our expectations are higher than this,” said Sayville coach Reade Sands. “We’re not rookies anymore. We roll to win every time we take the field and this was not acceptable. We’ll be better.”