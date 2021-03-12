Leo Lopez opened the first spring football season in Suffolk history with a bang.

East Islip’s junior halfback was electric, rushing for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as East Islip beat Eastport-South Manor, 55-7, Friday night at Sal Ciampi Field in Islip Terrace. He also returned an interception 46 yards for a score on Eastport-South Manor’s first drive.

It was East Islip’s first night game in 58 years. East Islip played two games under the lights against Hauppauge in 1961 and 1963.

"It was extremely cool to play under the lights for the first time in forever," said East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi. "We have a beautiful new complex and the atmosphere was exciting. The COVID pandemic has made these challenging times. I’m happy we played well."

Lopez gave East Islip the 6-0 lead with his interception with 10:26 left in the first quarter.

"I had a high ankle sprain in the first game last year and missed the rest of the season," Lopez said. "This is my comeback season. I never thought my first touchdown would come on defense."

It was all about the defense for East Islip. Senior linebacker Kody Tedone recovered an Eastport-South Manor fumble on the Sharks' second drive at the 30.

East Islip (1-0) capitalized on the ensuing play as senior quarterback Steve Stassi fired a pass to a wide-open Derek Burrell for a 30-yard touchdown and a 12-0 lead with 10:06 left.

"We’re playing the top team in the league on opening night on the road and we know we have to take care of the ball to have any chance to win," Eastport-South Manor coach Fred Stroh said. "We had to play mistake-free football. That was the key and we gave it up on our first two possessions - not good."

East Islip went on a nine play, 91-yard march capped by a Stassi to Ryan Ferremi 31-yard touchdown pass. Stassi found Ferremi in the end zone with a dart down the middle of the field. Ferremi leaped over the defense for the catch and the 18-0 lead with 2:00 left in the first quarter.

"I have some exceptional receivers and it felt really good to be back playing out here," said Stassi, who completed 8 of 13 passes for 137 yards and two scores. "The play calls were right on and it was a great start to the season."

ESM fans grateful to attend

Fans from Eastport-South Manor were able to attend Friday night’s opener. They expressed gratitude toward East Islip superintendent John Dolan, who decided on Wednesday to allow visiting fans.

"We had parents that wrote respectful letters to Mr. Dolan, asking for permission to attend the game," said Tracy Strauss, the mom of Eastport-South Manor senior lineman Alex Strauss. "He wrote back that we touched his heart and wanted us to see our boys play. My guy is a senior and we only have a few games to see him play. What a truly nice man."