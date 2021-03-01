TODAY'S PAPER
Players and coaches gathered on Monday for East
East Islip football kicks off practice for upcoming season

Marking the official start of the rescheduled fall high school sports season, the East Islip football team took to the practice field for the first time on Monday, March 1, 2021.

