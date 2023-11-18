Andrew Cooper's two fourth-quarter TDs help East Islip beat Sayville for Suffolk III title

The final seconds ticked off the scoreboard in Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium and the celebration was on.

The East Islip sideline erupted and players and coaches charged onto the field following a defensive battle against top-seeded Sayville.

Halfback Andrew Cooper scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to lift No. 2 East Islip to a 17-7 win over the defending champions in the Suffolk Division III football final Friday night before a crowd of more than 2,000.

The victory snapped Sayville’s 22-game winning streak and avenged a close loss to the Golden Flashes earlier in the season. Sayville’s last loss came on the same stage. It fell to East Islip, 35-28, for the 2021 title.

East Islip (9-2) is headed back to the Long Island Class III championship and will meet the winner of the Nassau Conference III title game between South Side and Floral Park on Friday at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium at 4:30 p.m. It’ll be East Islip’s fifth appearance in the LIC. Its only win came in 2007 in a 35-7 victory over Lawrence.

“We are a football team that was at a crossroads at the midpoint of the season,” said East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi. “I was concerned about our mental toughness and how we’d react to failure. And I found out early that we were resilient and understood that we can learn from losing and come back and win.

"I told them after we started 2-2 and lost at Sayville that I believed we could still be Suffolk County champions.”

East Islip lost, 20-13, at Sayville on Sept. 30 and fell to 2-2.

“We knew we were a good football team,” said captain Sebastian Regis. “We had to put it all together.”

East Islip reeled off seven straight wins with a stout defense that shut down two of the best offensive units in the division in the past two weeks. They blanked Westhampton, 17-0, in the semifinal and shut down Sayville’s prolific offense Friday night.

The Golden Flashes, who averaged 33 points per game this season, were held to one score. Sayville was without starting quarterback Jake Tripptree, who suffered an injury in last week’s semifinal and was unable to play.

“We were pushing people into the backfield and disrupting the running game,” Regis said. “And our linebackers were making the plays right behind us. We expected a defensive battle and we got one.”

East Islip came up with the defensive stand of the season. Sayville drove to the half-foot line on a 16-yard catch by Kyle Messina midway through the second quarter. The official ruled Messina landed just before the goal line, which set Sayville up for a first-and-goal play inside the one. Messina was stopped for no gain and then lost a yard on a second down carry.

“We weren’t giving an inch,” said sophomore defensive tackle Dylan Bayer. “That drive was the turning point in the game.”

Sayville was then called for two 5-yard motion penalties before sophomore quarterback Patrick Coan was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Regis. On fourth down, Coan was sacked again, this time by Charlie Heffernan and Dylan Bayer at the 24 yard line.

“We didn’t execute there,” Sayville coach Reade Sands said. “We needed a few inches. We were doubling on Regis and Bayer and we didn’t make those blocks. They’re as good as it gets, and you have to give them credit for making that stand.”

On the final possession of the first half, East Islip quarterback Thomas Costarelli engineered a seven-play, 47-yard march into field goal range. His 7-yard completion on fourth down to Jack Kalinowski for a first down and a 9-yard pass to Matt Baldino set up the go-ahead field goal attempt. Anthony Mariani drilled a 33-yard field goal as time expired for the 3-0 lead.

East Islip carried that momentum into the third quarter where they went on a 15-play, 71-yard march that stalled when Baldino came up inches short of a first down at the Sayville 4. The march lasted 7:56.

A few plays later, on a third down and 13 play, Coan looked left and tossed a screen pass to Messina on his right. Messina bolted down the home sideline for a 61-yard touchdown and Nick Watson added the extra-point kick to make it 7-3 with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

A Kalinowski interception at the East Islip 49 set up the go-ahead score. Costarelli found Matt McIntee for 30 yards to the Sayville 2 before Cooper scored on a 2-yard run for the 10-7 lead with 9:00 left in the game.

East Islip put the game away when Cooper took a screen pass behind a pancake block by Regis and went 28 yards for the final margin.

“Regis has been the best player on Long Island for two years,” Ciampi said. “It’s unfortunate they didn’t have Tripptree. We were confident even if he played. We know that’s a great football program. And so are we.”