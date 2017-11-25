TODAY'S PAPER
Ed Young, inducted into Mineola Hall of Fame at heart

Fifty years later, the offensive lineman’s varsity jacket still fits.

Ed Young, center for the Rutgers Cup-winning 1967

Ed Young, center for the Rutgers Cup-winning 1967 Mineola football team, wears his high school football jacket as takes the field during a halftime ceremony honoring the team's 50th anniversary at Hampton Stadium in Mineola on Oct. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Fifty years later, Ed Young’s varsity jacket still fits the way it did when he first put his arms in the sleeves.

Young doesn’t wear the jacket regularly, instead saving it for special occasions. He earned that jacket in 1967 after the Mineola football team completed an undefeated season and was awarded the Rutgers Cup, given annually to the most outstanding team in Nassau County.

The...

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

