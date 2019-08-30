1. Freeport (12-0) – The Red Devils won the LIC Class I in 2016 and 2018. They are ready to roll for a third crown in four years with a star-studded roster led by quarterback Terrance Edmond and linebacker Makhai Jinks. Edmond led an offense that scored a Nassau-high 462 points last season.

2. Plainedge (11-1) – Plainedge won 11 in a row with a junior-laden team before falling in the LIC Class II game to Half Hollow Hills West. Quarterback Dan Villari returns from a devastating shoulder injury, and he’s ready to lead a title run.

3. Floyd (11-1) – The Colonials were the highest scoring team on Long Island with 474 points but lost a 20-19 heartbreaker in the LI Class I game to Freeport. Floyd would like some redemption in a rematch with Freeport but getting there will be difficult as a loaded Longwood looms as a huge hurdle.

4. Garden City (12-0) – The Trojans roll into 2019 on a 36-game winning streak after an unprecedented three straight 12-0 seasons. The Trojans have won three consecutive LI Class II titles. To win a fourth, the coaching staff will have to fill 17 spots vacated by graduation.

5. Longwood (6-4) – Quarterback Noah Rattmer, one of Suffolk’s top passers in 2018, has top receivers Zach Soriano and Elijah Stokley and a huge offensive line to make a run at the top spot in Suffolk Division I.

6. Oceanside (8-3) – Sophomore quarterback Charlie McKee served notice on Nassau Conference I opponents that he can throw the rock with the best of them as he passed for 27 TDs as a freshman. It’ll be more of the same for McKee and Oceanside.

7. Farmingdale (7-3) – The Dalers will pound the ball on the ground with halfback Kevin Wilson benefiting from an experienced offensive line. Quarterback Nick Lundin will add an excellent passing dimension so teams can’t crowd the line to stop the Dalers' prolific running game.

8. Carey (8-3) – The Seahawks could stop the Garden City winning streak in Week Three – maybe. Quarterback Jason Kessler is one of LI’s best. But can the Seahawks stop the Trojans express when it matters most in the postseason?

9. Westhampton (10-1) – The Hurricanes had back-to-back Hansen Award winners in Dylan Laube and Liam McIntyre and won 22 of 23 games the past two years. Senior halfback Jaden AlfanoStJohn is cut from a similar mold and he makes the Hurricanes a serious contender again.

10. Cold Spring Harbor (10-2) – The Seahawks captured the LI Class IV title last season after a dominant playoff run. Quarterback Richie Striano leads the conference's top seed with outstanding wide receiver Casey Reynolds.

11. Half Hollow Hills West (11-1) – The Colts have won 46 games over the last four years and won the LI Class III title last season after an eight-year drought. Halfbacks Justin Brown and DaKim Griffin are explosive, but the line is questionable.