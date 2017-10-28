Trailing by 20 points entering the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Hudson River League championship game, Port Washington’s perfect season appeared to be on the verge of a heartbreaking end.

Until quarterback Elliot Avidane rediscovered the form that made the Vikings a dominant force all season long.

Avidane completed an improbable comeback with a 37-yard pass to Drew Reiter on a double-reverse flea-flicker with 2:30 remaining to propel Port Washington (9-0) to a stunning 21-20 conference-title victory over Gorton (7-2) in its first year competing in the Hudson River League.

“We had that play up our sleeve for that sort of moment,” Reiter said. “I’ve never felt better than I did after making that catch, but it was a total team effort.”

“I was speechless,” said Avidane, who completed 15 of 24 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and added 10 carries for 38 yards and a score. Reiter had five receptions for 59 yards.

Avidane scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the fourth, and cut the deficit to 20-14 with a 52-yard touchdown pass to J.P. Johnston with about eight minutes left.

“We knew that this was our last chance, so we left it all out there,” Avidane said.

Following Reiter’s touchdown and Harry Basham’s go-ahead extra point, Zack Tantillo’s sack at midfield with 30 seconds left began the celebration.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” coach Adam Hovorka said. “We just have kids that really believe in each other and the coaching staff, and I’m so happy for them. Hopefully more kids will come through this program moving forward.”