    Elmont vs. MacArthur

    MacArthur hosted Elmont in a Nassau II football game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Reis Vukic of MacArthur makes the tackle on
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Reis Vukic of MacArthur makes the tackle on Michael Djalo of Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Jake Sarni of MacArthur makes a catch against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Jake Sarni of MacArthur makes a catch against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Assistant coach Kru Patel of Elmont speaks to
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Assistant coach Kru Patel of Elmont speaks to his team prior to a Nassau II football game against MacArthur at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Kyle Acquavella of MacArthur runs the play against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kyle Acquavella of MacArthur runs the play against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Mike Manfredo of MacArthur scores a touchdown against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Mike Manfredo of MacArthur scores a touchdown against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Head coach Jay Hegi of Elmont looks on
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Jay Hegi of Elmont looks on against MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Mike Manfredo of MacArthur is congratulated by his
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Mike Manfredo of MacArthur is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Kyle Acquavella of MacArthur looks to pass against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kyle Acquavella of MacArthur looks to pass against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Joe Ricciardi of MacArthur runs the ball against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Joe Ricciardi of MacArthur runs the ball against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Jaiyetoro Gordon-Younge of Elmont looks to pass against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Jaiyetoro Gordon-Younge of Elmont looks to pass against MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Brian Jean Baptiste of Elmont attempts a pass
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Brian Jean Baptiste of Elmont attempts a pass against MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Calvin Louie of MacArthur runs the ball against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Calvin Louie of MacArthur runs the ball against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Brian Jean Baptiste of Elmont looks to pass
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Brian Jean Baptiste of Elmont looks to pass against MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    A pass intended for Chester Anderson of Elmont
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    A pass intended for Chester Anderson of Elmont is broken up by Tom Evans of MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Brian Jean Baptiste of Elmont looks to pass
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    A pass intended for Chester Anderson of Elmont
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    A pass intended for Chester Anderson of Elmont
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Djalo of Elmont runs the ball against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Djalo of Elmont runs the ball against MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Calvin Louie of MacArthur runs the ball against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Calvin Louie of MacArthur runs the ball against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Michael Djalo of Elmont takes the handoff from
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Djalo of Elmont takes the handoff from Brian Jean Baptiste against MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Hugh Kelleher of MacArthur is tackled by Ismael
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Hugh Kelleher of MacArthur is tackled by Ismael Astasie of Elmont after making a first down catch during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Kyle Acquavella of MacArthur looks to pass against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kyle Acquavella of MacArthur looks to pass against Elmont during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Michael Djalo of Elmont runs the ball against
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Djalo of Elmont runs the ball against MacArthur during a Nassau II football game at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Head coach Bobby Fehrenbach of MacArthur looks on
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Bobby Fehrenbach of MacArthur looks on against Elmont during a Nassau II football game against Elmont at MacArthur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

