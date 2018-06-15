Last July, after a couple of days contemplating a football scholarship offer from the University of New Hampshire, Dylan Laube made up his mind. “I want to be a Wildcat,” he recalled telling his parents.

Nearly a year later, Laube the New Hampshire Wildcat excelled in the Long Island Wildcat, running for two first-half touchdowns in Friday night’s 23rd Empire Challenge matching all-star seniors from Long Island and New York City at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“We set it up on Wednesday, in case there were some goal-line situations,” said Laube, the 2017 Hansen Award winner for Long Island Class III champion Westhampton.

There were. Twice Long Island’s offense needed a Laube lift on drives into the red zone and twice the 6-foot, 195-pound all-purpose back delivered.

On the first play of the second quarter, on a fourth-and 3 from the 5, he took a direct snap and made a quick cut to the outside to score. “I had to stay patient,” Laube said. “On that play, if I stayed inside, the play is dead.”

Late in the second quarter, the future Wildcat again lined up in present Wildcat. On first down from the 13, he scooted outside and appeared to score but was marked out at the 1. On the next play, he stayed inside and powered into the end zone.

It was 14-14 at halftime and Laube did much more than run from the Wildcat. Operating out of the spread, he had four other carries and totaled 63 yards rushing. He also caught a 4-yard screen pass to pick up a first down and added two kickoff returns for another 38 yards.

“It’s awesome. I’m everywhere on the field,” he said with a huge smile. “This is a taste of what it will be like in college.”

It was Laube’s hunger for football and a stubborn streak that allowed him to fulfill a childhood dream of earning a college football scholarship. He received numerous lacrosse offers as a freshman and sophomore — he was a four-year starter and All-County player — but demurred each time, holding out for football offers. It took until summer football camps after his junior year for colleges to bite. The first nibble came from Brown; New Hampshire later served up a scholarship.

“I always said I wanted to play football in college,” Laube said. “I’m a positive kid. You can never have a doubt.”

Certainly the Long Island team had no doubts about calling Laube’s number frequently. “He’s a special kid,” said offensive coordinator Rob Blount of Oceanside. “His vision, his balance. We haven’t seen a back like that around here in a couple of years.”

Laube was the focal point of a run-first wing-T at Westhampton and had to adapt to the pass-first spread that Blount favors. “For him to come here from a system where he had 40 touches a game and fit in was impressive,” Blount said. “He doesn’t mind blocking; we put in a little Wildcat for him. The plan was to get him the ball in space as often as we could.”

Which allowed Laube to run wild.