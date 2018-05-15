TODAY'S PAPER
Empire Challenge 2018: Long Island roster

The 23rd annual Empire Challenge is Friday, June 15, at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

Westhampton Beach's Dylan Laube runs for a touchdown

Westhampton Beach's Dylan Laube runs for a touchdown against Half Hollow Hills West in the Suffolk III football final at LaValle Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Below is the Long Island roster for the 23rd annual Empire Challenge on Friday, June 15, at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

Bryan Aguilar, LB, Oceanside

Matt Aloni, C, Plainedge

Tyler Ammirato, FS, Miller Place

Chester Anderson, WR, Elmont

Nick Anzalone, QB, Lindenhurst

Gavin Buda, WR, Harborfields

Dan Carroll, DT, Sachem East

Gavin Casey, LB, Wantagh

Grayson Cherubino, DT, St. Anthony’s

Andrew Chirico, DE, Seaford

Cole Cipp, WR, Bellport

Jala Coad, SS, Amityville

Chris Collier, WR, Lawrence

Ricky Conway, CB, Lindenhurst

Derek Cruz, WR, Oceanside

Briant DeFelice, K, Farmingdale

Andrew DeSantis, LB, Garden City

Marc Esposito, WR, West Babylon

David Estrella, RB, North Babylon

Owen Glascoe, WR, Massapequa

Aaje Grayson, DB, Freeport

Nicholas Greer, OL, St. Anthony’s

Tommy Heuer, QB, Oceanside

Zach Hobbes, LB, Ward Melville

Aidan Kolar, DL, Sayville

Thomas Kutchma, OL, Ward Melville

Dylan Laube, RB, Westhampton

Jack Lavache, DE, Wantagh

Brian Lenaghan, DE, Massapequa

Michael Liberopoulos, OL, Garden City

James Lyons, CB, Sayville

Tyler McAuley, K, Shoreham-Wading River

James McGarrity, DE, Massapequa

Jordan McGinn, C, Patchogue-Medford

Matthew McNulty, DE, Miller Place

Dashawn Meadors, RB, Hempstead

Nicholas Messina, RB, Ward Melville

Matthew Mirabito, OL, Bay Shore

Ernesto Mitchell, LB, Half Hollow Hills East

Connor Payne, OL, Massapequa

Nolan Quinlan, SS, Westhampton

James Regateiro, DT, Half Hollow Hills West

Christian Rodas, LB, Lawrence

Vincent Schell, OL, Oceanside

Michael Scibelli, OL, Oceanside

Jason Seiter, FS, Bethpage

Antonio Smikle Jr., WR, Farmingdale

Suquan Stays, DE, Lawrence

Justin Taveras, CB, East Islip

Ryan Walsh, QB, Northport

Brendan Whitehead, DE, Kellenberg

Deonte Wilson, DT, Amityville

