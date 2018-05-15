Empire Challenge 2018: Long Island roster
The 23rd annual Empire Challenge is Friday, June 15, at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.
Bryan Aguilar, LB, Oceanside
Matt Aloni, C, Plainedge
Tyler Ammirato, FS, Miller Place
Chester Anderson, WR, Elmont
Nick Anzalone, QB, Lindenhurst
Gavin Buda, WR, Harborfields
Dan Carroll, DT, Sachem East
Gavin Casey, LB, Wantagh
Grayson Cherubino, DT, St. Anthony’s
Andrew Chirico, DE, Seaford
Cole Cipp, WR, Bellport
Jala Coad, SS, Amityville
Chris Collier, WR, Lawrence
Ricky Conway, CB, Lindenhurst
Derek Cruz, WR, Oceanside
Briant DeFelice, K, Farmingdale
Andrew DeSantis, LB, Garden City
Marc Esposito, WR, West Babylon
David Estrella, RB, North Babylon
Owen Glascoe, WR, Massapequa
Aaje Grayson, DB, Freeport
Nicholas Greer, OL, St. Anthony’s
Tommy Heuer, QB, Oceanside
Zach Hobbes, LB, Ward Melville
Aidan Kolar, DL, Sayville
Thomas Kutchma, OL, Ward Melville
Dylan Laube, RB, Westhampton
Jack Lavache, DE, Wantagh
Brian Lenaghan, DE, Massapequa
Michael Liberopoulos, OL, Garden City
James Lyons, CB, Sayville
Tyler McAuley, K, Shoreham-Wading River
James McGarrity, DE, Massapequa
Jordan McGinn, C, Patchogue-Medford
Matthew McNulty, DE, Miller Place
Dashawn Meadors, RB, Hempstead
Nicholas Messina, RB, Ward Melville
Matthew Mirabito, OL, Bay Shore
Ernesto Mitchell, LB, Half Hollow Hills East
Connor Payne, OL, Massapequa
Nolan Quinlan, SS, Westhampton
James Regateiro, DT, Half Hollow Hills West
Christian Rodas, LB, Lawrence
Vincent Schell, OL, Oceanside
Michael Scibelli, OL, Oceanside
Jason Seiter, FS, Bethpage
Antonio Smikle Jr., WR, Farmingdale
Suquan Stays, DE, Lawrence
Justin Taveras, CB, East Islip
Ryan Walsh, QB, Northport
Brendan Whitehead, DE, Kellenberg
Deonte Wilson, DT, Amityville
