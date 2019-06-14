With the way Long Island’s offense gained yardage in the first half of Friday evening’s Empire Challenge at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium, there was little doubt the Island’s top talents would prevail over New York City.

It was just a matter of by how much.

Long Island’s offense rolled, tallying 325 yards and 30 points in the first half against the New York City defense en route to a 44-20 win. The game, in its 24th season, benefits the Boomer Esiason Foundation and cystic fibrosis research.

Thorp Award winner Kevon Hall (Roosevelt) rushed for two touchdowns, leading a balanced Long Island rushing attack. His 12-yard TD with 3:01 left in the third quarter put Long Island ahead 37-6.

With Long Island ahead 37-12, Jovani Duran (Malverne) recovered a fumble, setting up another scoring drive. Greg Campisi (St. Anthony’s) connected with Nick Giacalone (Carey) on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, putting Long Island ahead 44-12 with 6:06 remaining.

Long Island set the tone by scoring on each of its five first-half drives. Starting from its own 29-yard line to open the game, Long Island went 71 yards on 13 plays, scoring when Campisi found Giacalone from 3 yards. Anthony Pecorella’s extra point made it 7-0.

The defense, which held New York City to 122 yards on 24 plays in the first half, quickly got the ball back to the offense. The second drive, quarterbacked by Matt Sluka (Kellenberg), was even better than the first.

Colin Hart, Garden City’s quarterback-turned-wide-receiver for the game, took a reverse handoff and delivered a 22-yard pass to Jordan Alexander (Lawrence) on the drive’s penultimate play. Hall ran the ball into the end zone on the next play from 15 yards out to make it 14-0 with the extra point.

The lead swelled to 20-0 when Trevor Yeboah-Kodie (Garden City) scampered in from 5 yards with 5:45 left in the second quarter, but New York City answered several minutes later when Timothy Brown found Camari Glasgow with a 10-yard TD pass.

Ahead 20-6, Long Island again reached into its bag of tricks on its next drive. With the ball on Long Island’s 42-yard line on first-and-10, Sluka took the snap and passed behind the line of scrimmage to Hart, who was lined up wide left. Hart was hit as he threw but found Jake Lazzaro (Oceanside) for 38 yards.

Sluka connected on a fade to Lazzaro on the next play for a 20-yard TD and a 27-6 lead. Long Island led 30-6 at halftime after Massapequa’s Marco Musso had a sack on fourth down to set up Pecorella’s 35-yard field goal as time expired. Through three quarters, Musso recorded six tackles, three for a loss.

He led a defense that smothered New York City in the first half, limiting its offense to a 1-for-5 on third downs. New York City had the ball for 10:42 in the first half, compared to Long Island’s 19:18.