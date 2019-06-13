TODAY'S PAPER
Empire Challenge rosters for LI and NYC

Kevon Hall of Roosevelt is one of the

Kevon Hall of Roosevelt is one of the stars on the Long Island roster.  Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Long Island

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. H.S.

1 Kevon Hall RB 5-11 215 Roosevelt

2 Jake Lazzaro WR 6-2 190 Oceanside

4 Jordan Alexander WR 6-1 210 Lawrence

6 Jordan Clinton WR 5-10 165 Floyd

7 Rolando Meyers – Turner FS 5-9 180 Uniondale

8 Keith Winfrey DE 6-2 225 Floyd

9 Max Kolar SS 5-10 185 Sayville

10 Matt Sluka QB 6-3, 212 Kellenberg

11 Greg Campisi QB 6-1 175 St. Anthony’s

13 Thomas Milana CB 5-10 175 Cold Spring Harbor

14 Colin Hart WR 6-2 180 Garden City

15 Makhai Murphy CB 5-9 170 St. Anthony’s

16 Anthony Pecorella K 6-3 195 Chaminade

17 Devin Demetres WR 5-9 180 Centereach

18 Jake Cetta LB 5-11 195 HHH West

19 Gerald Filardi FB 6-2 197 HHH West

20 Jordan Jackson CB 5-11 185 Freeport

21 JJ Laap CB 6-1 175 Ward Melville

22 Kyle Angus WR 6-0 180 St. Anthony’s

23 Nick Silva MLB 5-8 195 Floyd

24 Trevor Yeboah-Kodie RB 6-0 185 Garden City

25 Nick Giacalone WR 6-1 170 Carey

26 Justin Coppola WR 5-6 185 Garden City

32 Dean Morreale OLB 6-0 205 Lindenhurst

33 Anthony Fasano, SS 5-11 201 Deer Park

34 Liam McIntyre OLB 6-0 200 Westhampton

39 Aidan Kaler OLB 6-2 220 Sayville

41 Will DiMatteo MLB 6-1 225 Wantagh

50 Jeavon Johnson DT 6-1 310 Lawrence

51 Andrew Colletti C 6-1 225 Centereach

52 Jovani Duran DE 6-2 230 Malverne

53 Marco Musso DE 6-1 210 Massapequa

54 Gerard Smikle OLB 6-0 230 Freeport

55 John Alberti OT 6-3 285 Mepham

56 Edon Popi DT 5-10 220 Westhampton

58 John Stroughn DE 6-1 240 Holy Trinity

65 Joey Slackman DT 6-4 290 Commack

67 Andre Blanc DT 6-1 240 Carey

69 Vincenzo Milione OT 6-4 285 Carey

71 C.J. Adams OG 6-5 320 Patchogue- Medford

72 Joe Fragala OG 6-2 220 East Islip

73 Jack Pollock OT 6-0 235 West Islip

74 Gary Anderson DT 6-2 285 Floyd

76 Tyler Pedersen OG 6-2 280 Northport

77 Jon Mendoza OG 6-8 310 Westhampton

78 Tyler Nemecek OT 6-6 290 Farmingdale

79 Joe Puckey C 6-4 330 Shorham – Wading River

81 Mike Dempsey TE 6-4 240 Patchogue-Medford

Coach: Rich Reichert, St. Anthony’s

NEW YORK CITY

1 Bryce Harding CB 5-8 175 Boys and Girls

2 Jahlani Sundar SS 5-11 175 Christ the King

3 Camari Glasgow RB 6-1 190 Iona Prep

4 Mike Jones WR 5-10 175 Tottenville

5 Tyler Bartholomew RB 6-1 215 Midwood

6 Shawn Harris WR 5-10 175 Stepinac

7 Darius Thompson RB 5-9 170 South Shore

8 T’Ziah Owens MLB 5-9 193 Midwood

9 Corliss Simpson CB 5-9 150 South Shore

10 Jayden Lambert WR 5-8 165 Iona Prep

11 Justin Mitchell WR 5-10 155 Curtis

12 Timothy Brown QB 6-0 170 Tottenville

14 Douglas Flug QB 5-11 200 Bayside

15 Justin McCrimmon WR 6-1 185 Lincoln

16 Bobby Coll III WR 6-0, 160 Poly Prep

17 Marc Duplessy SS 6-0 175 Lehman

18 Derrick Edafe WR 6-1 180 Wagner

20 Saleh Robinson FS 5-11 160 Midwood

21 Terrell Ford CB 6-1 173 Erasmus Hall

22 Raynito Clemente CB 5-10 160 South Shore

23 Tyiwan Simmons MLB 5-11 206 New Utrecht

24 Christian Santiago DE 5-9 220 Lehman

25 Rudy Silvera CB 6-1 175 Christ the King

29 Nick Guglielmo K 6-1 155 St. Peters

31 Kolubah Pewee JR. SS 5-11 156 Totenville

34 Jahlil Watson OLB 5-11 210 Christ the King

35 Tyriek Dodd TE 6-4 205 Holy Cross

39 Jonathan Michel OLB 5-11 180 South Shore

40 Jayvon George TE 6-2 215 Erasmus Hall

49 Jaden Farrow OLB 6-1 206 Canarsie

50 Stefan Rose OT 6-0 248 South Shore

52 James Prince OG 6-4 285 Stepinac

54 Darrius Burton OT 6-4 300 Curtis

55 Shamar Riley OG 6-6 296 New Utrecht

57 Dylan Whyte DT 5-9 245 Wagner

59 Kameron Adams DE 6-3 240 Lincoln

64 Dante Skoros OT 6-2 280 Holy Cross

66 Efrain LeBron III DT 6-3 280 Jamaica

72 Darryl Fuller Jr. C 6-4, 265, Christ the King

74 Dwayne Chandler C 6-1 265 Wagner

76 Alex Barshaba OG 6-6 315 McKee

78 Peter Sluder OT 6-5 330 St. Peters

83 Mike Hoffler DE 6-3 230 St. Peters

92 Christian Zapata DE 6-2 215 Cardinal Hayes

95 Joe Garbowski DT 6-2 250 Stepinac

97 Dangelliq Dyce DE 6-2 215 South Shore

99 Jesikiyah Moore DT 5-11 245 Christ the King

Coach: Danny Landberg, Erasmus Hall  

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

