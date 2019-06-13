Empire Challenge rosters for LI and NYC
Long Island
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. H.S.
1 Kevon Hall RB 5-11 215 Roosevelt
2 Jake Lazzaro WR 6-2 190 Oceanside
4 Jordan Alexander WR 6-1 210 Lawrence
6 Jordan Clinton WR 5-10 165 Floyd
7 Rolando Meyers – Turner FS 5-9 180 Uniondale
8 Keith Winfrey DE 6-2 225 Floyd
9 Max Kolar SS 5-10 185 Sayville
10 Matt Sluka QB 6-3, 212 Kellenberg
11 Greg Campisi QB 6-1 175 St. Anthony’s
13 Thomas Milana CB 5-10 175 Cold Spring Harbor
14 Colin Hart WR 6-2 180 Garden City
15 Makhai Murphy CB 5-9 170 St. Anthony’s
16 Anthony Pecorella K 6-3 195 Chaminade
17 Devin Demetres WR 5-9 180 Centereach
18 Jake Cetta LB 5-11 195 HHH West
19 Gerald Filardi FB 6-2 197 HHH West
20 Jordan Jackson CB 5-11 185 Freeport
21 JJ Laap CB 6-1 175 Ward Melville
22 Kyle Angus WR 6-0 180 St. Anthony’s
23 Nick Silva MLB 5-8 195 Floyd
24 Trevor Yeboah-Kodie RB 6-0 185 Garden City
25 Nick Giacalone WR 6-1 170 Carey
26 Justin Coppola WR 5-6 185 Garden City
32 Dean Morreale OLB 6-0 205 Lindenhurst
33 Anthony Fasano, SS 5-11 201 Deer Park
34 Liam McIntyre OLB 6-0 200 Westhampton
39 Aidan Kaler OLB 6-2 220 Sayville
41 Will DiMatteo MLB 6-1 225 Wantagh
50 Jeavon Johnson DT 6-1 310 Lawrence
51 Andrew Colletti C 6-1 225 Centereach
52 Jovani Duran DE 6-2 230 Malverne
53 Marco Musso DE 6-1 210 Massapequa
54 Gerard Smikle OLB 6-0 230 Freeport
55 John Alberti OT 6-3 285 Mepham
56 Edon Popi DT 5-10 220 Westhampton
58 John Stroughn DE 6-1 240 Holy Trinity
65 Joey Slackman DT 6-4 290 Commack
67 Andre Blanc DT 6-1 240 Carey
69 Vincenzo Milione OT 6-4 285 Carey
71 C.J. Adams OG 6-5 320 Patchogue- Medford
72 Joe Fragala OG 6-2 220 East Islip
73 Jack Pollock OT 6-0 235 West Islip
74 Gary Anderson DT 6-2 285 Floyd
76 Tyler Pedersen OG 6-2 280 Northport
77 Jon Mendoza OG 6-8 310 Westhampton
78 Tyler Nemecek OT 6-6 290 Farmingdale
79 Joe Puckey C 6-4 330 Shorham – Wading River
81 Mike Dempsey TE 6-4 240 Patchogue-Medford
Coach: Rich Reichert, St. Anthony’s
NEW YORK CITY
1 Bryce Harding CB 5-8 175 Boys and Girls
2 Jahlani Sundar SS 5-11 175 Christ the King
3 Camari Glasgow RB 6-1 190 Iona Prep
4 Mike Jones WR 5-10 175 Tottenville
5 Tyler Bartholomew RB 6-1 215 Midwood
6 Shawn Harris WR 5-10 175 Stepinac
7 Darius Thompson RB 5-9 170 South Shore
8 T’Ziah Owens MLB 5-9 193 Midwood
9 Corliss Simpson CB 5-9 150 South Shore
10 Jayden Lambert WR 5-8 165 Iona Prep
11 Justin Mitchell WR 5-10 155 Curtis
12 Timothy Brown QB 6-0 170 Tottenville
14 Douglas Flug QB 5-11 200 Bayside
15 Justin McCrimmon WR 6-1 185 Lincoln
16 Bobby Coll III WR 6-0, 160 Poly Prep
17 Marc Duplessy SS 6-0 175 Lehman
18 Derrick Edafe WR 6-1 180 Wagner
20 Saleh Robinson FS 5-11 160 Midwood
21 Terrell Ford CB 6-1 173 Erasmus Hall
22 Raynito Clemente CB 5-10 160 South Shore
23 Tyiwan Simmons MLB 5-11 206 New Utrecht
24 Christian Santiago DE 5-9 220 Lehman
25 Rudy Silvera CB 6-1 175 Christ the King
29 Nick Guglielmo K 6-1 155 St. Peters
31 Kolubah Pewee JR. SS 5-11 156 Totenville
34 Jahlil Watson OLB 5-11 210 Christ the King
35 Tyriek Dodd TE 6-4 205 Holy Cross
39 Jonathan Michel OLB 5-11 180 South Shore
40 Jayvon George TE 6-2 215 Erasmus Hall
49 Jaden Farrow OLB 6-1 206 Canarsie
50 Stefan Rose OT 6-0 248 South Shore
52 James Prince OG 6-4 285 Stepinac
54 Darrius Burton OT 6-4 300 Curtis
55 Shamar Riley OG 6-6 296 New Utrecht
57 Dylan Whyte DT 5-9 245 Wagner
59 Kameron Adams DE 6-3 240 Lincoln
64 Dante Skoros OT 6-2 280 Holy Cross
66 Efrain LeBron III DT 6-3 280 Jamaica
72 Darryl Fuller Jr. C 6-4, 265, Christ the King
74 Dwayne Chandler C 6-1 265 Wagner
76 Alex Barshaba OG 6-6 315 McKee
78 Peter Sluder OT 6-5 330 St. Peters
83 Mike Hoffler DE 6-3 230 St. Peters
92 Christian Zapata DE 6-2 215 Cardinal Hayes
95 Joe Garbowski DT 6-2 250 Stepinac
97 Dangelliq Dyce DE 6-2 215 South Shore
99 Jesikiyah Moore DT 5-11 245 Christ the King
Coach: Danny Landberg, Erasmus Hall
