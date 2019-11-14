Farmingdale quarterback Nick Lundin sensed that running back Kevin Wilson was going to bring his best to Thursday night’s Nassau Conference I semifinal against Oceanside. The 6-2, 205-pound senior wasn’t engaging anyone in conversation. And Lundin described him as “totally focused.”

Boy, was he right.

Wilson turned the rematch of last season’s semifinal into his own personal showcase by turning in the best performance of his standout season. He scored six touchdowns as the Dalers beat Oceanside, 49-7, at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

In the first quarter alone, Wilson had a pair of rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble 57 yards for a third score. He added two more touchdown runs in the second quarter as Farmingdale rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead. He scored his fifth rushing touchdown on the second snap of the second half. On 16 carries, Wilson had 188 yards and the five scores on runs of 44, 37, 8, 16 and 45 yards.

“He really cut it loose tonight,” Dalers coach Buddy Krumenacker said.

“You could see it coming,” Lundin said. “The guy is just an animal. There was no denying him.”

Farmingdale (8-2) will meet Freeport (10-0) in next Thursday’s 7 p.m. Nassau Conference I championship game at Hofstra. The Dalers will be playing in the county title game for the 28th time and seeking its 17th crown and first since 2015.

Dominic Ciaccio had a 50-yard touchdown run, Nick Franco had three sacks, Jordan Smikle and Dakotah Mathis had interceptions and Justin Steinheimer had a fumble recovery for the Dalers.

Oceanside’s Charlie McKee was 33-for-43 passing for 234 yards, but was twice intercepted. Dan McCormick had a Nassau County playoff record 15 receptions for 94 yards. Oceanside (7-3) had its five-game winning streak snapped. McKee’s 33 completions breaks his year-old record of 30 set last season.

Freeport won at Farmingdale in the regular season, 35-6, though a pair of Dalers starting linemen — Matt Milianta and Daniel Hickey — were sidelined by injuries for that contest. They recently returned and have made the Farmingdale line better across the board.

“They were just opening huge holes today,” Wilson said. “They made things a lot easier for me. A game like this doesn’t happen without them.”

Last season’s semifinal went to Oceanside and the 62-33 final score — in which the Sailors set nearly every county postseason passing record — has lingered for the returning players. Many participate in a group text and Lundin frequently sends out a photo he snapped of the scoreboard before the Dalers left the field. “I believe in motivating my guys,” Lundin said.

“Seeing that picture [Lundin] sends out all the time never let us forget,” said Wilson, who now has 25 rushing touchdowns on the season. “It kept the fire burning for this.”