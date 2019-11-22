It was a brief exchange, but one for the ages.

Former Bellport coach Joe Cipp walked over and congratulated Floyd coach Paul Longo after the Colonials’ 34-14 win over No. 3 Longwood in the Suffolk Division I final at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium on Friday night. Cipp’s son, Jeff, is the Longwood coach.

But the handshake and ensuing hug had an even deeper meaning. Longo, who has coached at Floyd since 1995, became the 10th football coach in Long Island history to reach 200 career wins.

“Not many men reach 200 wins,” said Cipp, who retired with 211 career victories.

“Only good ones,” said a smiling Longo. The duo — with a combined 411 W’s — then embraced before Cipp walked toward the Longwood sideline.

“That means a lot to me,” said Longo of Cipp’s sentiments. “He’s one of the guys I looked up to.”

When it comes to football players in Mastic Beach, they look up to Longo.

“He’s always been the guy to make it happen for all of us,” said Floyd senior quarterback Tom Verga, who rushed 12 times for 100 yards and two TDs.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The faces — and most of the names — continue to change for Floyd. But one name has remained constant for the Colonials the last 25 years: Paul Longo. The 1976 St. John the Baptist graduate, who is also Floyd’s offensive coordinator, has an all-time record of 200-57.

“No matter what, he’s always honest with you,” said Keith Kobasiuk, the Floyd JV offensive coordinator, and Class of 2004 graduate who played under Longo. “When you play for him, you learn how to deal with the lows and the highs.”

It’s usually more about the highs for the Colonials and Longo, who has the most county titles (12) of any football coach in Suffolk history. Floyd is now 12-4 all-time in Suffolk finals.

“We have a great tradition here, and it all has to do with him,” said Verga about his coach. “He’s the best.”