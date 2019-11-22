Randy Russo came on the blitz and put a clean hit on Longwood halfback Anele Nwanyanwu. The ferocity of the hit stopped the powerful senior at Floyd’s 1-yard line as time expired to end the first half.

The impact of the hit would be felt the rest of the game. It was a game-changer.

Russo’s hard tackle preserved a two-score lead and Floyd went on to a 34-14 win over Longwood Friday night in the Suffolk Division I championship game before a crowd of more than 1,500 in LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University.

“It was a momentum changer for sure,” said Floyd coach Paul Longo, who earned his 200th career win. “They were getting the ball to start the second half. So, stopping them at the end of the first half was critical to winning. Our defense made big plays all game.”

It was Floyd’s 12th Suffolk Division I crown and second in a row. Floyd (11-0) will meet Freeport (11-0) for the Long Island Class I championship Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Stony Brook University.

“It felt good to make such a big stop,” said Russo, who had nine tackles, including three for a loss and a forced fumble. “I blitzed from the middle and got in the backfield pretty fast. And [Andrew] Minelli came from the outside and finished him off.”

Floyd quarterback Tom Verga got the Colonials on the scoreboard on the first possession. Verga went option right, faked the pitch, darted inside the teeth of the defense and went untouched for a 59-yard touchdown run. Brian Lombardo added the extra-point kick to make it 7-0 with 10:33 left.

“It was a veer and I made the right read on the defense,” said Verga, ran for 100 yards and two scores on 12 carries. “Our offensive line made all the right blocks and all I saw was green.”

Longwood tied the score late in the first quarter. Quarterback Noah Rattmer led the Lions on a five-play, 87-yard drive. On a first-and-20 from the Lions’ 33-yard line, Rattmer broke a 67-yard run down the middle for a touchdown. Michael Hernandez added the kick to make it 7-7 with 3:42 left.

The Floyd defense set up the next touchdown. The Colonials forced a three-and-out after an Eddie Longo sack pushed the ball to the Lions’ 16. On fourth down, the punter muffed the long snap and was tackled hard by Minelli at the Lions’ 5. Two plays later, Tyshawn Lopez scored on a 3-yard run for the 13-7 lead with 7:29 left in the half.

Longwood (8-3) threatened to tie the score after defensive end Michael Loughran recovered a Floyd fumble at the Colonials’ 30. Rattmer found Zach Soriano for 14 yards and a first down to Floyd’s 13 but the Lions could get no closer and turned the ball over on downs after Russo, Minelli and Nick Muelthaler came up with big stops.

Floyd took over and drove 76 yards in six plays, capped by Lopez’s 11-yard touchdown run. Verga hit Devin Brown with a two-point conversion pass for a 21-7 lead with 1:07 left.

The Colonials added to the lead in the third quarter after Verga escaped the grasp of a Longwood lineman and continued to roll to his right away from the pressure. He threw a dart downfield to Wayne Bristel, who sneaked behind the secondary for a 41-yard gain to the Lions’ 4. Lopez scored from a yard out to make it 27-7.

“He’s such a great athlete,” Longo said of Verga. “He’s an excellent game manager and a kid of high character. He’s the leader you need to win championships.”

And the defense?

“Oh, and you certainly need a dynamite defense to win a title,” Longo said. “And our defense has been great.”

Sounds like a championship mix.