Facing a relative log-jam in the backfield, Floyd’s Jordan Clinton switched to wide receiver prior to his junior year. It was a position he always wanted to play and, after an outstanding senior year, Clinton was recognized as the best in Suffolk County.

Clinton won the National Football Foundation Receiver Award, given to the most outstanding receiver in Suffolk, at the Suffolk County High School Football Coaches Association Banquet at the Hyatt Regency Wind Watch in Hauppauge Monday Night.

Clinton caught 23 passes for 460 yards and eight touchdowns as Floyd rumbled towards an undefeated regular season before losing in the Long Island Championship to Freeport.

Clinton said he was faster, stronger, and a better route runner in his second full season at the position.

“I just wanted to be a team player,” Clinton said. “If I wasn’t taking the ball, I would make a good block. If something bad happened, I’d pick the team up. I’m not a selfish player. So, if [running back] Nick Silva had to run the ball, he could run the ball. The ball didn’t have to just come to me.”

Eastport – South Manor’s Anthony Gambino and Glenn’s Daysean Johnson were finalists.

Half Hollow Hills West’s Justin Brown won the Joe Cipp Jr. Award, presented to the most outstanding running back. Brown rushed for 1,365 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

Brown, who was a key cog in the Colts Long Island Championship formula, credited his scout team for his success. Scout teams mimic the upcoming opponent’s defense in practice.

“The plays that we ran (in practice), I saw the same hole at the same time during the game,” Brown said. “It helped me, vision-wise.”

Central Islip’s Tylique Walker and Floyd’s Silva were finalists.

Ward Melville’s JJ Laap received the Tom Cassese Award, given to the most outstanding defensive back. Connetquot’s Cole Bunicci and Center Moriches’ David Carroll were finalists.

Whitman two-way lineman Christian Viteri won the Thomas Cutinella Leadership Award and Southampton’s quarterback/defensive back Shawn Stelling won the 12th man award.