As Floyd grounded and pounded its way to another county football championship, its offensive skill positions were on full display. Nick Silva showcased his speed and explosiveness; Tyshawn Lopez showed his versatility and quarterback Mack Driver rarely went down after first contact. The Floyd offense ran like a well-oiled machine, making it hard to notice that the parts putting it together – the offensive line – were getting their first dose of playoff experience.

The Colonials entered this season with a brand new offensive line. Senior center Danny Reilly was the only player with any experience, having started a few games last season as a reserve. Floyd started two sophomores -- Isaiah Sadler at left guard and Zachary Hoerter at right tackle. Left tackle Corie Crews is a junior and senior Kyle Musselman started at right guard. To fulfill the expectations that follow Floyd football, there would have to be a lot of growth in little time.

“We were pretty nervous coming into the season because we were so young,” said Reilly. “But we really started to put it together as the season went on.”

And it showed on the stat sheet. For the season, Silva rushed for 771 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 8.8 yards per carry and Tyshawn Lopez ran for 411 yards and nine touchdowns. Driver rushed for over 500 yards and 12 touchdowns and passed for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns.

And while the skill positions often get the glory, they also know where to give credit.

“The boys up front worked so hard on their strength and footwork in the offseason,” Driver said. “Today they had my back out there.”

In its 34-17 win over Ward Melville, the Colonials rushed for 398 total yards, including 205 in the second half. Silva rushed for 218 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, Driver ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Ronale Thomas added a 60-yard touchdown run.

The result: a trip to the Long Island Championship.