Six first half possessions, six scores! And the beat goes on for the Floyd football team.

The Colonials alternated halfbacks Tyshawn Lopez and Jezayd Hall to build a 32-point halftime lead and run over host Ward Melville, 45-6, Friday night in a Suffolk Division I game in East Setauket.

The win moved top-seeded Floyd to 2-0 and dropped No. 4 Ward Melville to 1-1. Lopez finished with 186 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Hall had 123 yards and two scores on 12 carries.

“We didn’t know what to expect with some new faces on the O-Line,” Floyd coach Paul Longo said. “And they played an unbelievable game. We’re really pleased with the effort of a freshman, Ryan Amato, who we recently brought up to the varsity team. No one could have expected that kind of first half. I was surprised.”

The Colonials’ offensive line pounded the Patriots’ at the point of attack. Center Isaiah Sadler, guards Zachary Hoerter and Amato, and tackles Corie Crews and Santiago Strick opened gaping holes.

Lopez and Hall gashed the defense over and over as Floyd piled up 301 yards of total offense in the first 18 minutes.

The Colonials opened the scoring with a five-play, 80-yard drive capped by Hall’s 10-yard TD run. Brian Lombardo added the kick to make it 7-0 with 8:22 left in the first quarter. Hall’s 46-yard run keyed the march.

“The freshman [Amato] played his heart out tonight,” Lopez said. “He was grinding all week in practice and really helped bring that offensive unit together. And me and Jezayd run hard downhill and follow our blocks. There’s no me without that O-Line.”

The Floyd defense set up the second score. Eddie Longo partially blocked a Ward Melville punt and the Colonials took over at their own 46-yard line. Five plays later, Lopez scored on a 3-yard run for a 14-0 lead. Lopez’s 43-yard run opened the drive.

Floyd made it 21-0 when quarterback Tommy Verga raced 42 yards around the left end for a TD with 1:15 left in the first quarter.

Kick returner Mike Fiore gave the home crowd something to cheer about. He returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards down the sideline for the lone Patriots touchdown to make it 21-6 with 1:00 left in the first quarter.

The Colonials embarked on another long drive, 74 yards in seven plays, punctuated by a Hall 7-yard scoring run to make it 28-6.

Fiore tried to answer for the Patriots. He ripped off a 53-yard run but was stripped from behind and Floyd recovered at their own 41.

“He’s a big, strong back,” Longo said. “And I liked the way our guys pursued and made the play.”

Five plays later, Lopez cut inside a big block from Kyle Colver and went 24 yards untouched for the score. Lombardo’s fifth extra-point kick was good for a 35-6 lead with 6:05 left in the half.

It wasn’t all offense for Floyd. The defense only yielded four first-half first downs and totaled seven tackles for a loss, including two quarterback sacks.

The defensive line led by Stevan Ayala, Andrew Minelli, Darrius Arrington and Isiah Brown disrupted any flow the Patriots’ offense could muster.

“Big road win against a good team,” Lopez said.