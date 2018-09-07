Freeport shows it is the team to beat in Nassau I

The bar for Nassau I has been set and it has been set high.

It took all of one game for Freeport to establish that it will be the team to beat in the conference. The top-seeded Red Devils dispatched a bevy of gifted skill position players and rolled over third-seeded Farmingdale, 42-12, on Friday night at the Dalers’ Don Snyder Stadium.

“With our program the bar is always set high, but we did like the idea that we could make a statement,” Freeport quarterback Terrance Edmond said. “A win like this might put the bullseye on our back, but we sort of felt like we had it already as the No. 1 seed. That’s fine with us — we like getting every [opponent’s] best shot.”

It looked like the first quarter of a new season for the Dalers as they made miscues that set the table for the Red Devils. Farmingdale's first possession ended with a snap over punter Justin Warshawsky’s head with the ball downed on the 4-yard line. Two plays later, Freeport's Justin Lescouflair ran it in from 4 yards for a touchdown. The second Farmingdale possession ended with an interception by Edmond, who also plays defensive back. On the ensuing drive, he threw two passes for 33 yards and capped a 59-yard drive with a 13-yard TD run.

Lescouflair added a 28-yard touchdown run before the end of the first quarter and Edmond turned a scramble into an 81-yard streak down the left sideline for the Red Devlis’ fourth score and a 28-0 lead with 4 minutes, 35 seconds to go before the half.

Lescouflair’s running became a trend for Freeport. The Red Devils ran often behind the left side of the line — senior Gerard Smikle and junior Myles Norris — and did it with success. Three of their four rushing touchdowns came with big blocks from one, the other or both.

“They were just awesome for us tonight,” Lescouflair said. “They may not get the attention that we get carrying the ball, but we’re nothing without them.”

“They are the veterans on our line,” Freeport coach Russ Cellan said. “We leaned hard on them tonight and they performed great.”

Edmond finished the night with 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and he was 6-for-7 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown. Lescouflair ran for a pair of touchdowns, taking the ball into the end zone on both his carries; he caught two passes for 49 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown. Ja’juan Warren ran six times for 50 yards and one touchdown and speedy Jayvian Allen had three carries for 20 yards and a pair of long punt returns to set up scores.

“We made plenty of mistakes that we have to clean up and, as talented as we are, you’re always one injury from trouble,” Cellan said. “But the talent is here to be very good.”

If there was one bad mark it was the personal foul on a kickoff by kicker Gio Martini; he was ejected and will not be permitted to play next week

Farmingdale scored in the each of the last two quarters. Nick Lundin hit Brian Hayden for a 12-yard TD in the third and Kevin Wilson scored on a 17-yard touchdown run for the Dalers.