Now this is the way you open a football season. Two of the top three seeds in Nassau Conference I face off Friday night when top-seeded Freeport hosts Farmingdale at 6:30 p.m.

“We didn’t have to wait long for this one,” said Freeport coach Russ Cellan. “These games are always incredibly intense no matter when we play them. There’s no advantage or disadvantage for either team playing each other early.”

This is a season opener that could be the preview to the Conference I title game.

“Oh, that’s no reach, but I’m sure Massapequa and Oceanside will have something to say about that,” Cellan said with a laugh. “This is a long grind in this conference. You start looking down the road and you get tripped pretty fast.”

Farmingdale coach Buddy Krumenacker echoed those sentiments.

“I tell our guys it’s a big game,” Krumenacker said. “We only play in big games because everyone wants a piece of us. Every time we play it’s a big deal in that respect.”

Both longtime coaches have enjoyed their share of big wins. The schools have won nine Nassau titles each since the inception of the LIC in 1992.

This one pits Freeport’s high-scoring offense led by junior quarterback Terrance Edmond, a dual threat, who Cellan expects to light it up this season.

“He’s a special kind of player,” Cellan said. “He’ll make things happen.”

Edmond will have inside receiver Justin Lescouflair, a throwback type of player, that the Red Devils can put at any position.

“He’s a hybrid between the backfield and running routes,” Cellan said. “And at the safety position, he’s a nasty defender.”

Farmingdale will rely on the athleticism of its defense to compete. The Dalers will move into a 3-4 alignment and rely on a host of linebackers.

“Our strength is on defense and we’ll put people out there that move around really well,” Krumenacker said. “We're going to be tough to block. And we'll have a bunch of athletes to chase the ball around."

The early season encounter promises to be a good one.

Delbarton (NJ) at St. Anthony's, Friday, 7 p.m.: Three-year varsity quarterback Greg Campisi, who threw for 1,840 yards and 10 touchdowns will lead the Friars against the New Jersey powerhouse in a non-league game. St. Anthony’s coach Rich Reichert, in his 32nd and final year, is looking for his 15th CHSFL title.

Lawrence at Wantagh, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Top-seeded Lawrence, the defending Nassau III champions, will travel to No. 3 Wantagh, who won back-to-back Class III LIC crowns in 2015-16. The Warriors, who were decimated by injuries last year, will have to slow the Lawrence offense which has averaged 37 points per game over the last 12 years. Quarterback Christian Fredericks runs the offense for the Golden Tornadoes.

Half Hollow Hills East at Northport, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Northport moves down into Suffolk II behind scrappy Gerdvil twins, Jeremy and Justin. The Tigers have a tough opener in Hills East. The Thunderbirds are coming off an eight-win season, the most in school history.

Kellenberg at Holy Trinity, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Kellenberg is coming off the best season in school history. The Firebirds went 11-0 and captured the CHSFL AA crown. Holy Trinity had one win. For the Titans to have a chance here they need to stop All-Long Island quarterback Matt Sluka.