The biggest moment of Freeport’s season to date came Friday night in the third quarter against Farmingdale.

The Red Devils shredded all comers through the first five weeks as they never trailed, averaged 45.4 points and boasted an average victory margin of 33.2 points. And then Dalers quarterback Nick Lundin had just connected with Will McCarthy on a 49-yard screen pass for a touchdown and just eight points separated the teams.

And that’s when Terrance Edmond rose to that moment. Freeport’s senior quarterback marched the team down for his 11-yard touchdown run and the next time he touched the ball, he took a punt 61 yards for another score. The Red Devils scored the final 21 points for a 35-6 Nassau Conference I win at Farmingdale’s Don Snyder Stadium.

“This is the best thing that could have happened to us, no doubt about it,” Freeport coach Russ Cellan said. “Farmingdale was ready to play and those guys never lay down for anyone. It was good for us . . . Every game isn’t going to be a blowout. Any team can be beaten. You have to be willing to win by one point if that’s what it takes.”

Edmond said: “I’m not looking down the road but we’ve played in big games and that moment felt like Hofstra. I was very excited to see how we responded to the first real adversity we faced. [Cellan] said to me that it’s moments like those when quarterbacks step up and deliver for their team. I was glad I was able to.”

Edmond rushed for 57 yards and had the two touchdowns, Jayvian Allen rushed for 62 yards and had touchdown runs of 1 and 19 yards and Makhai Jinks rushed for 74 yards and a 9-yard score for Freeport (6-0).

For Farmingdale (4-2), Kevin Wilson had 85 yards on 20 carries and Lundin was 6-for-16 passing for 95 yards and the touchdown to McCarthy.

Farmingdale had a couple of offensive linemen out and was struggling to move the ball against the fast and physical Freeport defense. It didn’t get closer than 48 yards from the end zone in the first half. But midway through the third quarter, it broke through on the Lundin-to-McCarthy touchdown. The Dalers missed the extra point but that made it 14-6.

“We’re going to have the bull’s-eye on our backs every time we go out and we are going to get everybody’s best game,” Edmond said. “We can’t afford to give anything but our best effort.”

And Farmingdale gave that from the outset. Though down a couple of starting linemen, they forced Freeport to punt on three of its first five possessions; the other two, both on drives that started in Dalers territory, ended with Allen’s two touchdown runs.

But after Farmingdale drew some blood, Edmond took the Devils 62 yards in seven plays, culminating in his 11-yard score. On the ensuing possession, Farmingdale started to move the ball again but the drive stalled when Arnold Cruz had a big sack of Lundin and the Dalers punted.

Edmond broke through and put on a variety of cuts as he went the 61 yards on the touchdown return. He carried a tackler the last 3 yards into the end zone.

Jinks finished the deal off with 73 of his yards in a 94-yard drive for his 9-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left.

“This was about our team responding when we were challenged,” Jinks said. “We kept our heads in the game and we locked it down. We got something out of this. We won’t take anything for granted from now on.”