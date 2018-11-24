LI Class I championship: Freeport vs. Floyd
Freeport defeated Floyd 20-19 in the Long Island Class I championship on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
MORE PHOTOS
LI Class IV championship: Cold Spring Harbor vs. SWR LI Class II championship: Garden City vs. Lindenhurst Nassau football all-star game Suffolk PAL exceptional seniors all-star football game CHSFL AA final: Kellenberg vs. Xavier Nassau III championship: Wantagh vs. Plainedge Nassau I championship: Freeport vs. Oceanside Suffolk I championship: Floyd vs. Ward Melville Suffolk II championship: Lindenhurst vs. West Islip Nassau IV championship: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Seaford Nassau II championship: Garden City vs. Carey Suffolk IV championship: Mt. Sinai vs. SWR Plainedge vs. Lynbrook Centereach vs. Lindenhurst Sayville vs. Hills West Freeport vs. Uniondale football Sachem East vs. Floyd Farmingdale vs. Oceanside football Seaford vs. West Hempstead football St. Anthony's vs. Cardinal Hayes football Westhampton vs. Kings Park football Cold Spring Harbor vs. East Rockaway football Mt. Sinai vs. Babylon football Nassau II semifinals: Carey vs. MacArthur
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.