The most-anticipated game of the Long Island football season actually lived up to the hype.

Unbeatens Freeport and Floyd, the best teams in Nassau and Suffolk, staged the contest of the season, a fierce battle in the Long Island Class I championship game at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. In the end it was Freeport – with Jordan Jackson front-and-center – that made just enough big plays to eke out a 20-19 victory on Saturday.

The Red Devils (12-0) snapped a 13-13 tie late in the third quarter when Justin Lescouflair broke a pair of tackles and burst through a sliver of daylight for a 58-yard touchdown that, with Giovanni Martini’s extra point, made it 20-13.

A video of Justin Lescouflair’s run, showing great vision and strength to regain to lead for Freeport in the third quarter pic.twitter.com/MmUHevIlCd — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 24, 2018

Floyd had two fourth-quarter chances to change the outcome. The Colonials (11-1) scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Mack Driver to Jordan Clinton with 8:18 left. But Jackson came off the edge to block the tying extra-point attempt. Floyd got the ball back with 2:06 left but Driver’s last-ditch heave got picked off by Jackson at the Freeport 28 and he ran with it until the clock expired and then slid to end the game.

“I expected them to throw deep – they had to because it was the last play of the game – and once I saw it, I attacked it. That’s my first pick of the season,” Jackson said. “I was looking at the clock. I was going to run until there were zero seconds left and then I slid. That was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

Freeport is the Long Island Class I champ for the second time in three years and sixth time overall. This is the first time the Red Devils have gone 12-0.

“I can’t remember a game like this – it was a real heavyweight battle,” Freeport coach Russ Cellan said. “Either team had a shot. Neither team quit. It was two great programs going at it and giving it everything. I don’t think either team experienced during this season what they experienced today.”

“It was the fight everybody wanted to see,” Freeport quarterback Terrance Edmond said. “It happened today and we were victorious.”

Edmond completed a great postseason by going 11-for-18 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns – of 13 yards to Jackson and 22 yards to Jayvian Allen – and rushed for 68 yards. He also had an interception on defense, as did Makhai Jinks. Gerard Smikle was the biggest force in holding Floyd to 83 rushing yards. He had 13 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage.

Driver threw for 234 yards and the three interceptions. He threw a 55-yard TD to Matthew Wagner as well as the 31-yarder to Clinton. Clinton also threw an option pass for a nine-yard TD to Eddie Longo in the second quarter to tie the score at 6. The Colonials had a chance to be the first team to hold a lead on Freeport this season but the extra point hit the upright.

Two snaps later, the Edmond-to-Allen touchdown allowed Freeport to lead 13-6 halftime.

Freeport wasn’t really challenged during its first 11 games and so there were questions about how the Red Devils might handle a taut game and some adversity. They answered, as Cellan said, “very positively.”

“You never know until you are there. I’m really proud of my guys – they battled through,” Cellan said. “It was a tight game at halftime. There was no finger pointing. There was a little bit of unravelling because it’s an unfamiliar situation. But we got it together at halftime. We said, ‘there’s a guy on either side of you that is counting on you and it’s time to come through for those other guys.’ They answered the bell.”

The last tie of the game was 13-13 after the Driver-to-Wagner touchdown connection with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Jackson got beaten on that play but said “I had to get myself focused again for the rest of the game.” He clearly accomplished that, making the two big fourth-quarter plays.

On the run where Lescouflair put the Devils up to stay, he broke a pair of tackles and made a pair of cuts in the middle of the field before breaking away for the 58 yards.

“A guy dove his head at me. Another guy tried to wrap me up from behind,” he said. “I don’t know how I broke them, but I kept my legs churning until I saw a little daylight and then it was, ‘run as fast as you can.’ ”

And when Jackson made his slide as the clock expired, his teammates mobbed him near midfield.

“They made a plan early in the season and they stuck to the plan and never wavered,” Cellan said. “We’ve had some very good teams, but we haven’t had a lot that were, top-to-bottom, this focused. That was the X-factor.”

Added Lescouflair: “To go out undefeated and make Freeport history is such a rewarding feeling. We put in the work together. We executed the plan together. We hung together through the toughest game of the season. We got better every week and built ourselves to this. No one can take that away.”