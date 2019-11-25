Many traditions have grown at Freeport in the 34 seasons since Russ Cellan became head coach. The one the players love most is winning, but another favorite is removing the red ‘F’ decal from their helmets at the end of the season as keepsake. Senior Arnold Cruz’ mounted the ones from his first two varsity seasons on the ceiling in his bedroom.

“They’re the first thing I see when I wake up,” Cruz said. “It reminds you that you’re a part of something, a part of something special.”

Freeport definitely is something special as it goes for its third Long Island championship in four seasons and seventh overall when it faces off Friday against Floyd (11-0) for the Class I title at Stony Brook. The Red Devils have won 23 in a row, the Island’s longest active winning streak.

The Red Devils offense is one of the most-feared but is also a statistical anomaly. There are approximately two dozen 1,000-yard rushers on Long Island this season and none of them play for Freeport. And it’s not like the Devils have a huge air attack – quarterback Terrance Edmond throws less than five passes per game.

Cellan has a lot of weapons and he deploys them all. Three ball carriers – Edmond and running backs Jayvien Allen and Mikhail Jinks – have double-digit touchdown runs. Only two Devils have rushed for over 500 yards: Edmond (701) and Jinks (671).

“It’s become a me-centered world. We don’t want a part of it,” Cellan said. “We never have guys talking about how many touches they got in a game.”

In Freeport’s 48-20 win, All got the ball on the first snap Devils snap and went 65 yards for a touchdown. He didn’t get another handoff the rest of the way. Edmond threw two passes, one going for a touchdown. Most games are like that.

“Why does it really matter if we're winning? I mean, whatever gets the job done,” Edmond, a senior, said. “And whatever we've been doing – if I throw two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown – that’s helping us win every week. I'll take that.”

Sometimes that’s a matter of the score. The Devils often pile up points early and coast with starters rested for the second half.

“Team success is more important,” Allen, a junior, said. “I’d rather win and not get the ball than lose and get the ball 30 times.”

One time when it could make a difference is the awards season. It would take a certain kind of argument to recognize a Freeport player as a finer performer than someone else with twice as much rushing yardage or twice as many touchdowns scored.

“We’re here to win championships – something that no one votes on,” Cellan said. “All-County? That’s opinions. When you win championships, there are no opinions and everybody gets a piece of it. . . . Our kids get it – they know why they’re here.”

“To win championships we’re willing to sacrifice for each other,” senior Myles Norris said. “It’s the hallmark of the Red Devils brotherhood.”

Maybe no one player exemplifies self-sacrifice like Jinks. A running back in youth football and on the junior varsity, Cellan moved him to tackle when he was brought to the varisty. The reason: Freeport needed a tackle. The same thing happened his second varsity season.

“When they asked a second time and said I could be a running back as a senior, I agreed because it was the best thing for the team,” Jinks, a senior, said. “It was worth it for the team – we won the LIC. It turns out I love winning. And this year I’ve gotten to do it at running back.”