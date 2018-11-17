As far as the Freeport football team was concerned, this was a revenge game.

The Red Devils were shut out by Oceanside in last year’s county championship, so, this season, they decided to return the favor. The Freeport defense shut down the Sailors, racking up hits and bringing pressure from every angle en route to a 42-0 victory in the Nassau Conference I final at Hofstra.

“Of course there was revenge,” said linebacker Gerard Smikle. “They sent us home last year with a chip on our shoulder, so came out and showed them what we could do.”

It was the second time Freeport (11-0) shut out the Sailors this season, defeating Oceanside 38-0 on Sept. 21, but this game something was different. Oceanside came into the championship fresh off a record-setting performance from its freshman quarterback Charlie McKee. The 14-year-old went 30-of-40 for 539 yards in a 62-33 semifinal victory over Farmingdale and Freeport was determined to slow him down.

“All week in the secondary we focused on staying in coverage,” said defensive back Jordan Jackson, who finished with two tackles and two pass breakups. “It’s hard not to come down because everyone wants to make a bit hit or play, but we knew they were going to throw, so we had to stay back.”

The game plan worked.

Freeport allowed just 68 passing yards on 14 completions, as the secondary stood tall in passing lanes and the defensive line brought pressure into the backfield.

“They’re everywhere,” Oceanside coach Rob Blunt said. “It’s 11 of them out there, but sometimes it felt like there was 12 or 13 of them.”

Freeport kept Oceanside on its toes throughout the game and Smikle said the key was the disguising the Red Devils’ blitzes.

“They didn’t know we were coming and we played full speed,” Smikle said. “It’s demoralizing.”

Freeport’s defense will face another test in the Long Island Championship, taking on Floyd, but the Red Devils aren’t worried. They’re anxious to keep hitting; no matter who they’re lined up against.

“We have to stay disciplined,” Jackson said. “We’re looking to do what we have to to get the win.”