Freeport’s offense, running out of their vaunted spread, used a three-pronged rushing attack of quarterback Terrance Edmond and running backs Aaje Grayson and Gregory Pimentel to grind out a 33-13 victory over Massapequa Saturday night in a Nassau II semifinal at Hofstra.

No. 3 Freeport (8-2) will face No. 1 Oceanside Saturday at Hofstra for the county title. No. 2 Massapequa finished 8-2.

Edmond rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns and completed six of 10 passes for another 94 yards. Pimentel gained 79 yards with one touchdown and Grayson contributed 92 yards.

“When you’re lucky enough to have three guys who can run the ball, you’ve got to use them,” Freeport coach Russ Cellan said. “They did a tremendous job. Each one of them made big plays.”

Edmond ran for touchdowns of 33 and 10 yards in the first half, giving the Red Devils a 13-6 lead. Pimentel walked in from the 1 to cap and eight-play, 73-yard drive in the third quarter that made it 19-6. Edmond delivered a key 23-yard pass to Justin Lescouflair (four catches, 77 yards), who also sparked a rugged defense with 7.5 tackles and made a fumble recovery in the second quarter that led to a touchdown.

After Massapequa cut it to 19-13 on Kenny Galvin’s 24-yard pass to Owen Glascoe (five catches, 93 yards), Freeport countered. Pimentel burst through a big hole for 16 yards to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Jayvian Allen. Jordan Jackson added the two-point conversion off a double-reverse.

The Red Devils’ defense turned the Chiefs over on downs at midfield and six plays later, Edmond scored his third touchdown on a 7-yard dash up the middle. Pimentel keyed the drive with a 24-yard run and Grayson had back-to-back runs of nine and 11 yards.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The first time we played them we got pushed around and turned it over five times,” Cellan said, referencing a 21-13 loss in Week 3. “We got it done this time, when it counted.”

Freeport turned it over only once on Saturday night and dominated on the ground in the second half behind its backfield trio. “We try to get the ball into their hands to get them to the second level,” Cellan said. “If they get there, they can step on the gas.”