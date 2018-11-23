It’s a shame that the nicknames “Core Four’ and “‘Fab Four” are taken. After what Garden City’s quartet of three-year seniors just completed, it deserves a nickname.

Garden City rolled to a 19-0 victory over Lindenhurst on Friday afternoon at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium for its third straight Long Island Class II championship. For Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, Colin Hart, Justin Coppola and Danny Boccafola, it was a remarkable ending to their high school football careers. Those four were elevated to the varsity as sophomores and never tasted defeat in 36 games over three seasons.

“They’ve been a big part of an amazing time for our program,” coach Dave Ettinger said. “They’ve done all they could to make this happen. They were always about “us’ and ‘team’ and instilled that in every guy on the roster. And they were unselfish, which is a very good quality for a football team.”

Each left his imprint on the game. Hart, the quarterback, capped a methodical game-opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. Coppola had the offensive play of the contest when he hurdled a tackler on an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. A blitzing Boccafola got a hand up to break up a pass that likely would have gone for long yardage in the third quarter. Yeboah-Kodie rushed for 135 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve grown up four blocks away from one another. Same elementary school. Same junior high school,” an effusive Hart said as the Trojans celebrated. “We were at the park every single day after school. Little League. Kickball. You name it, nothing was going to stop us.”

“When you do something like this, it’s a great feeling,” Yeboah-Kodie said. “When you do it together with people who have been your best friends all your life? I don’t think it can feel better.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coppola said the four have been playing football together since they used to assemble at his house for a backyard game against his older brother and his friends. Hart said “there were plenty of days I went home crying from that,” but Coppola said, “I think that was a beginning for us.”

Boccafola remembered watching “Friday Night Lights” with the others the night before they played in a youth football title game. He recalled their sophomore season, when they cabined together at football camp. “Everything brought us closer together,” he said.

Ettinger noted that some of the four have made sacrifices. With the team having no punter, Boccafola was drafted into the role, applied himself to the task and became very good at it. “And Justin, on many other teams, would be the featured back,'' Ettinger said, "and he’s taken the [multipurpose] role he has on this team and made the most of it.”

All of it – the friendship, the tireless work together, the leadership they’ve provided – were ingredients in a fabulous final football scene. “This is a pretty special group — us four guys — we are best friends,” Yeboah-Kodie said. “I love these guys and I knew we had the bond and the work ethic to do all this . . . It’s truly amazing to do this with them.”