TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Marc Giraud of East Meadow is brought down
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Garden City vs. East Meadow

Print

Garden City beat East Meadow 41-0 in a Nassau Conference II matchup on Friday Oct. 11, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Timothy Morrow of Massapequa is congratulated by his Massapequa vs. Farmingdale photos Tim McGrath, Valley Stream North quarterback, scrambles seven Mineola vs. Valley Stream North photos Stephanie Sparkowski shares a laugh with her team Timeline: Sparkowski goes from soccer to football St. John the Baptist quarterback Nick Mazziotti tries St. John the Baptist vs. Xavier Friends Academy played against Carle Place H.S. in Friends Academy vs. Carle Place/Wheatly football photos Huntington's Josiah Melendez has the Centereach defense trailing Huntington vs. Centereach football photos Ryan Carlo of Wantagh holds tight to the Wantagh vs. Plainedge football photos Mt. Sinai's Antonio Palmiotto sacks Port Jefferson's Luke Port Jefferson vs. Mount Sinai football photos Kings Park TB Jack Quaranto is stopped at Kings Park vs. East Islip football photos Shoreham-Wading River running back Max Barone outruns the Shoreham-Wading River vs. Glenn football photos Lindenhurst quarterback Jack Randazzo, Sunkonmi Agunloye and Jack Lindenhurst vs. Newfield football photos Riverhead tight end Isaiah Barbieri makes the leaping Brentwood vs. Riverhead football photos Hugh Kelleher #25, MacArthur running back, right, picks MacArthur vs. East Meadow football photos Dakim Griffin of Half Hollow Hills West puts East Islip vs. Hills West football photos Plainedge's Daniel Villari #2 vaults over a tackler Plainedge vs. Bethpage football photos Idris Carter of Roosevelt HS intercepts ball from South Side vs. Roosevelt football pictures The Plainedge cheerleaders perform at halftime on Sept. High school photos of the month: September 2019 Westhampton Beach's Aidan Cassara (15) run in for Sayville vs. Westhampton football photos Dominic Ciaccio #21 of Farmingdale reacts after forcing Farmingdale vs. Oceanside football photos Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 catches a pass Ward Melville vs. Floyd football photos Ryan Hegi of Mepham stops the progress of Mepham vs. Carey football Massapequa's Alex Rende (3) catches a pass and Massapequa vs. Baldwin football Clarke's Lucas Abbatiello (29) looks over his shoulder Clarke vs. East Rockaway football St. Anthony's quarterback Robert McGee scrambles as he St. Anthony's vs. Delbarton football
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search