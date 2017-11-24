Garden City’s record-setting seventh Long Island Championship, a 24-6 win, also marked its 15th LIC appearance and third victory over North Babylon in five meetings. The Trojans also defeated the Bulldogs in 2009 and 2000 and was Garden City’s second consecutive Long Island title in Class II.

“It feels great,” said junior quarterback Colin Hart, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. “[Running back Trevor Yeboah-Kodie] did a lot of the work in the playoffs. It feels great going back-to-back for the first time.”

And it isn’t too soon for Garden City to set its mind on chasing down a third consecutive title in 2018 and join the ranks of Shoreham-Wading River, Lawrence and Floyd as the only programs in history to pull off the vaunted three-peat. Shoreham most recently accomplished the feat last season.

“Of course it’s on our mind,” Hart added. “It would be amazing if we could do that. Obviously we’re gonna try for that next year and we’ll definitely work over the summer.”

Garden City defense bends, doesn’t break

Though they allowed just six points entering halftime, Trojans coach Dave Ettinger said his defensive unit was not pleased in the locker room after surrendering 206 yards and holding a 7-6 lead.

“Our kids were frustrated at the half,” he said. “It was kind of a down locker room, and it felt kind of like we were losing. But we told them to stick with the plan.”

The Garden City defenders buckled down in the second half, giving up 104 yards and shutting out North Babylon over the final 24 minutes.

The key play came from Yeboah-Kodie, who made an acrobatic interception, barely maintained his balance and returned it 92 yards with 6:40 remaining to widen Garden City’s advantage to 18 and almost put the title on ice.

“Yes I was very surprised to keep my balance,” Yeboah-Kodie said.

Final game for Estrella, Sobotker

North Babylon’s loss was the last time senior running backs David Estrella and Anthony Sobotker donned Bulldogs uniforms for a game. Estrella finished as the night’s leading rusher with 157 yards on 29 carries and Sobotker had for 21 yards on five carries.

“This is a great program,” Estrella said. “This jersey especially, it’s an honor to wear this jersey.”

Estrella also blocked a punt with just under two minutes remaining.

“I knew we had a short amount of time left and I wanted to leave everything out on the field.”

“I’m going to miss this so much,” Sobotker said. “It was the best thing.”