TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 41° Good Evening
Clear 41° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Class II notebook: 15th LIC appearance for Garden City

Garden City players celebrating at the end of

Garden City players celebrating at the end of the game after beating North Babylon 24-6 in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra Univ. on Fri. Nov. 24, 2017 Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By Mike Ruiz  michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Garden City’s record-setting seventh Long Island Championship, a 24-6 win, also marked its 15th LIC appearance and third victory over North Babylon in five meetings. The Trojans also defeated the Bulldogs in 2009 and 2000 and was Garden City’s second consecutive Long Island title in Class II.

“It feels great,” said junior quarterback Colin Hart, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. “[Running back Trevor Yeboah-Kodie] did a lot of the work in the playoffs. It feels great going back-to-back for the first time.”

And it isn’t too soon for Garden City to set its mind on chasing down a third consecutive title in 2018 and join the ranks of Shoreham-Wading River, Lawrence and Floyd as the only programs in history to pull off the vaunted three-peat. Shoreham most recently accomplished the feat last season.

“Of course it’s on our mind,” Hart added. “It would be amazing if we could do that. Obviously we’re gonna try for that next year and we’ll definitely work over the summer.”

Garden City defense bends, doesn’t break

Though they allowed just six points entering halftime, Trojans coach Dave Ettinger said his defensive unit was not pleased in the locker room after surrendering 206 yards and holding a 7-6 lead.

“Our kids were frustrated at the half,” he said. “It was kind of a down locker room, and it felt kind of like we were losing. But we told them to stick with the plan.”

The Garden City defenders buckled down in the second half, giving up 104 yards and shutting out North Babylon over the final 24 minutes.

The key play came from Yeboah-Kodie, who made an acrobatic interception, barely maintained his balance and returned it 92 yards with 6:40 remaining to widen Garden City’s advantage to 18 and almost put the title on ice.

“Yes I was very surprised to keep my balance,” Yeboah-Kodie said.

Final game for Estrella, Sobotker

North Babylon’s loss was the last time senior running backs David Estrella and Anthony Sobotker donned Bulldogs uniforms for a game. Estrella finished as the night’s leading rusher with 157 yards on 29 carries and Sobotker had for 21 yards on five carries.

“This is a great program,” Estrella said. “This jersey especially, it’s an honor to wear this jersey.”

Estrella also blocked a punt with just under two minutes remaining.

“I knew we had a short amount of time left and I wanted to leave everything out on the field.”

“I’m going to miss this so much,” Sobotker said. “It was the best thing.”

By Mike Ruiz  michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island LIC Class II: North Babylon vs. Garden City
North Babylon seniors David Estrella and Anthony Sobotker North Babylon gears up for LIC
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Wantagh players celebrate after their 21-14 win against History of the Class III LI Championship
The Glenn football team gathers around the championship History of the Class IV LI Championship
The Newfield football team celebrate with their trophies History of the Class II LI Championship
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE