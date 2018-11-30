The Garden City football team has made winning a habit.

The Trojans captured their third straight Long Island Class II Championship on Nov. 23, defeating Lindenhurst, 19-0, at Stony Brook University, becoming the first team to win three LICs while going 12-0 in each season.

Garden City, which also owns a Nassau record 36-game win streak, knows its opponents would love nothing more than to topple the Trojans, but the team is quick to point out that it’s the work before the game that sets them apart.

“We know other teams are going to play at another level against us,” said running back Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, who finished with 135 yards rushing and one touchdown on 22 carries in the LIC. “If they beat Garden City, they don’t have to do anything else for the rest of the season. So, we have to step up our game and be prepared.”

Garden City’s preparation began in the film room, breaking down plays until Yeboah-Kodie said it felt as if the Trojans knew what other teams would do before the ball was even snapped. It didn’t end there. The Trojans followed a finely-tuned work schedule throughout the week, studying pre-game notes, meeting with coaches and working with the scout team.

“The time that they put in off the field is even more than on the field,” coach Dave Ettinger said.” We talk about attention to detail. They took that to heart and focused on any little thing that could help lead to victory.”

Quarterback Colin Hart, one of four Garden City players who didn’t lose a game during their high school career, added that the Trojans’ practices helped bring their play to the next level. There was plenty of intra-team competition and friendly trash talk, a mindset that transitioned to games.

“[Practices] got a little intense,” Hart said. “But I think that helps you understand the game and helps you know what you have to do on the field. You can’t go out there and expect to do well if you haven’t practiced.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garden City did better than well this season.

On average, the Trojans outscored each of their opponents 37-7, recorded four shutouts and only trailed twice. There was always a target on the team’s back, but, according to Hart, as soon as the game started, Garden City forgot about any pressure and, simply, played football.

“Before games you could feel the tension,” Hart said. “But during the game that all went away. It’s almost like a job.”

Garden City is determined to keep its winning streak alive next season, although the Trojans know it won’t be easy. The team graduates a core group of seniors and while their high school football careers are over, the group is proud of what it accomplished.

They’ve already got plans for a reunion, certain they’ll reminisce about the victories and the work that went in long before they put their pads on. Then they’ll probably play some pick-up football and let that competitive flag fly one more time.

“If we’re able to move and we aren’t too old,” Yeboah-Kodie said. “We’ll toss it around a little bit.”