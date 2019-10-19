Garden City ties record for longest win streak in LI history

42 down, one to go.

Garden City tied the record for most consecutive wins in Long Island high school football history, beating Mepham, 24-6, on Saturday in a Nassau Conference II game. Garden City tied Floyd, which won 42 straight games from 2005 to 2008.

On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line right before halftime, Garden City coach Dave Ettinger elected to go for the field goal. After seeing his high-powered offense turn the ball over on downs from the same spot in the first quarter, he opted to play it safe and go for the points. Especially when his team is riding the most coveted streak in Long Island football history.

Chase Gardi converted on the 18-yard chip shot for a 10-0 lead, and the Trojans smooth sailed in the second half on their way to their 42nd straight win.

“We weren’t finishing drives in the first half…Mepham had a great game plan,” Ettinger said. “We were happy to come away with any points before the half since we knew we were getting the ball back to start the second half.”

On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Ford Carney broke a counter run 82 yards to the end zone to extend the Garden City lead to 17-0. The Trojans tacked on another touchdown later in the quarter when quarterback Holden Overbeck found Pierce Archer for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Overbeck finished 12-for-19 passing for 187 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His first touchdown, a 24-yarder to Liam O’Donohue, opened the scoring midway through the second quarter after Garden City came up empty on its first few possessions.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the Trojans countered any offensive woes with a defense that forced four turnovers. Brendan Staub had an interception and recovered a fumble, Aiden Long had an interception and Luke Schmitt also recovered a fumble. Mepham (4-2) scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run from Kenny Franquiz.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Ettinger said. “Mepham tried to run the ball early and they shut that down, and again when they went to air attack…They kept bailing us out when our offense made mistakes.”

Garden City hosts undefeated MacArthur (6-0) next Saturday with an opportunity to make history.