Garden City? More like “Gardi City” after what transpired in the Nassau Conference II championship game on Saturday.

Garden City had surrendered an early 13-point lead and now trailed MacArthur by one as the fourth quarter wound into its final minutes. The Trojans got the ball back for one last possession with less than four minutes and assembled an intrepid drive into the stingy Generals defense. They converted on one fourth down and two third downs. Then, stopped on a third-and-3 at the 11, Garden City coach Dave Ettinger called on senior kicker Chase Gardi for the 28-yard field goal.

Gardi lined it up on the Shuart Stadium turf – the same turf where his grandfather, Joe Gardi, coached the Hofstra football team for 15 seasons – and then split the uprights with 34.3 seconds to play to lift the Trojans to a 16-14 victory.

Ettinger, who was a kicker on one of Gardi’s Hofstra teams, called the set of circumstances “mind blowing.” Certainly there at least was some kismet for Garden City. The Trojans (10-1) earned their fourth straight Nassau championship and got a measure of payback against the team that halted their 42-game winning streak in Week 7.

“All week I’ve told [teammates] that if it comes down to me I will be ready. And even though I’d missed an extra point, I didn’t lose my confidence,” Gardi said. “My whole family is here – my mom and dad and aunt and sister and grandmother – and this was a very special moment for my family.”

With its 24th Nassau County title in hand, Garden City advances to play in its 18th Long Island Championship and will be seeking its ninth LIC title and fourth in a row when it meets Lindenhurst in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. Class II final at Hofstra.

Garden City’s Ford Carney carried 14 times for 90 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter as the Trojans went up 13-0. His touchdowns came on runs of 1 and 62 yards. MacArthur (10-1) answered with big plays.

On the first snap after Carney’s second touchdown, Generals quarterback Joe Manfredo connected with Dan Calderon on a 70-yard touchdown pass. MacArthur held Garden City to a three-and-out, and on its next play with the ball, Hugh Kelleher got loose down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown run and the 14-13 lead.

Kelleher finished with 143 yards on 18 carries and that touchdown and was in on 11 tackles, two for a loss, for the Generals. Billy Kephart had 10 tackles and Chris Sullivan nine tackles for Garden City.

Ettinger made the bold move of giving oft-used reserve quarterback Luke Schmitt his first varsity start, with starting QB Holden Overbeck moving to tight end. The sophomore finished 7-for-15 passing for 57 yards and delivered late, completing 3 of 5 passes in the 14-play drive for the game-winner.

“When we had that fourth down in the last drive and [Carney] got the first down, it really started to feel like we were going to win,” Schmitt said.

In the drive, there were two more converted third downs and Schmitt was responsible for both. On third-and-7, he completed a seven-yard pass to Liam O’Donohue to the Generals 32. On a third-and-4, he pulled back a handoff and went 13 yards to the 13.

“He was completely calm – a true leader,” Carney said.

Sullivan provided the punctuation on the payback with a pair of sacks on the game’s final possession.

“It was a time when big players needed to make big plays,” Sullivan said. “When we lost to them, it was a Week 7 loss and the streak ended. . . . All I know is I’d rather lose in the regular season than in the county championship.”