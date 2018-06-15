Long Island’s Gavin Casey may have had a little extra pep in his step in the Empire Challenge at Hofstra on Friday night.

There was a good reason, too. The Wantagh three-sport standout had not participated in athletics since he broke his left ankle in Week 4 of the regular season with the Wantagh football team.

“I don’t want to say I had more energy [than my teammates in practice], but I think I was playing a little faster,” said the linebacker, with a grin after recording one tackle in the first half. “I was just enjoying every second.”

Casey said he tore the ACL in his left knee in a lacrosse scrimmage before the start of his junior season. After nearly five months of rehab, he was cleared to return to play football in time for his final season, but then came his ankle injury on Sept. 28, 2017. He missed the rest of the year on the gridiron, as well as his wrestling and lacrosse seasons.

He started to wonder if he was snakebit with two major injuries in less than a year.

“I thought I could just sit and put my head down,” Casey said, “or I could work hard and try to get back out on the field.”

Casey worked hard through another rehab, and Wantagh coach Keith Sachs gave Casey the news that he had made Long Island’s roster.

“I feel so lucky to be out here,” Casey said. “Again, I’m just soaking everything up.”

Whether it was this week in practice, or in the game.

“He’s an extremely tough SAM [strong-side linebacker],” Long Island assistant coach [and Miller Place coach] Greg Murphy said. “He tweaked his ankle [earlier this week in practice], but he said, ‘I’m good, coach. I’ll be ready to play.’ ”

Casey is now preparing to attend The Hun School in Princeton, N.J., later this summer with the hope of being looked at by a school like Stony Brook or Sacred Heart in the future, he said.

“This shows,” Casey said, “that all my hard work paid off.”