GREG CAMPISI, St. Anthony’s

The junior quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 262 yards and rushed for 76 yards and a 30-yard score in a 29-3 win over Chaminade.

DEREK CRUZ, Long Beach

He had seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown and ran for 122 yards on six carries in a 42-14 win over Long Beach.

ANTHONY D’ONOFRIO, Wantagh

He ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Valley Stream North.

DYLAN HENSHAW, East Rockaway

He rushed for 191 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns in a 52-20 win over Friends Academy.

NICK HERNANDEZ, Valley Stream South

He rushed for 226 yards on 22 carries and had touchdown runs of 45, 1 and 9 yards in a 32-14 win over Oyster Bay.

NATHANIEL LARKINS, Glenn

He ran 15 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-13 win over Amityville. Larkins also had eight tackles and a forced fumble.

LIAM McINTYRE, Westhampton

He had seven tackles, including two for a loss playing with a club on his left hand in a 23-8 win over Sayville. He also had 51 yards on 10 carries with an 11-yard TD run.

VINNY MORELLO, Hewlett

He rushed for 135 yards and three scores on 21 carries in a 27-7 win over Division.

DANIEL PARKER, St. John the Baptist

He scored his second touchdown with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter in a 19-12 win over Moore Catholic. He rushed for 85 yards.

JOE RENDE, Babylon

He threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards in a 29-26 win over Shoreham-Wading River.

JASON SEITER, Bethpage

He threw two scoring passes and had an interception to set up the winning score in a 28-21 victory over Plainedge.

LUKE SCHARTNER, Bayport-Blue Point

He completed 13 of 18 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Mercy.

ZACH SILVER, Bayport-Blue Point

He caught six passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns and also picked off a pass in a 41-6 win over Mercy.

ALONTE SHIPP, Wyandanch

He rushed for 125 yards and three scores in a 32-6 win over Greenport-Southold. Shipp had a 95-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run.— Gregg Sarra