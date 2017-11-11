This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 29° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 29° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Gridiron greats

Lindenhurst's Rick Conway runs the ball in for a

Lindenhurst's Rick Conway runs the ball in for a touchdown during a Suffolk I football semifinal against Connetquot on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at Lindenhurst Middle School. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Gregg Sarra  gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TYLER AMMIRATO, Miller Place

He rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 28-0 win over Shoreham-Wading River.

CONNOR CASSIDY, Cold Spring Harbor

He rushed for 199 yards on 17 carries, including touchdown runs of 68, 8 and 42 yards, in a 39-7 win over Carle Place/Wheatley.

CHRIS COLLIER, Lawrence

He rushed for 217 yards on 30 carries, including a 90-yard run to open scoring in a 35-13 victory over Bethpage.

RICKY CONWAY, Lindenhurst

He rushed for 100 yards and two scores and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in a 35-14 win over Connetquot. He also had an interception.

KEVON HALL, Roosevelt

The running back was just about the entire Rough Riders’ offense, carrying 43 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-20 loss to Wantagh.

DEVIN HARTZ, Carey

The linebacker made 12 solo tackles in the Seahawks’ season-ending 33-13 loss to Mepham.

TOMMY HEUER, Oceanside

He threw his 35th touchdown pass of the season, breaking his brother Tyler’s school record, and also ran for two touchdowns in the a 42-6 victory over Farmingdale.

MICHAEL PROIOS, Mepham

The quarterback ran for 104 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, and threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 win over Carey.

JIMMY REGATEIRO, Half Hollow Hills West

He led a swarming defense with five solo tackles and two assists in a 37-6 win over Sayville.

TREVOR YEBOAH-KODIE, Garden City

He carried 17 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns, including a 76-yard scoring run in the third quarter, in a 35-14 win over Calhoun.

Gregg
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Massapequa won the state Class AA girls soccer Massapequa advances to state Class AA final
Bellmore JFK celebrates after beatting Hauppauge in the LI Class B final: Hauppauge vs. Bellmore JFK
Babylon's Jaclyn Portogallo, left, attampts to get the State Class B semifinal: Babylon vs. Rochester Aquinas
Members of the Massapequa Chiefs celebrate after Kate State Class AA girls soccer semifinal: Massapequa vs. Clarence
Owen Glascoe #88 of Massapequa, left, makes an Nassau I football semifinal: Massapequa vs. Freeport
Haley Holmes talked about her teammates after the Kings Park wins LI Class A girls volleyball title
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE