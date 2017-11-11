Gridiron greats

TYLER AMMIRATO, Miller Place

He rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 28-0 win over Shoreham-Wading River.

CONNOR CASSIDY, Cold Spring Harbor

He rushed for 199 yards on 17 carries, including touchdown runs of 68, 8 and 42 yards, in a 39-7 win over Carle Place/Wheatley.

CHRIS COLLIER, Lawrence

He rushed for 217 yards on 30 carries, including a 90-yard run to open scoring in a 35-13 victory over Bethpage.

RICKY CONWAY, Lindenhurst

He rushed for 100 yards and two scores and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in a 35-14 win over Connetquot. He also had an interception.

KEVON HALL, Roosevelt

The running back was just about the entire Rough Riders’ offense, carrying 43 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-20 loss to Wantagh.

DEVIN HARTZ, Carey

The linebacker made 12 solo tackles in the Seahawks’ season-ending 33-13 loss to Mepham.

TOMMY HEUER, Oceanside

He threw his 35th touchdown pass of the season, breaking his brother Tyler’s school record, and also ran for two touchdowns in the a 42-6 victory over Farmingdale.

MICHAEL PROIOS, Mepham

The quarterback ran for 104 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, and threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 win over Carey.

JIMMY REGATEIRO, Half Hollow Hills West

He led a swarming defense with five solo tackles and two assists in a 37-6 win over Sayville.

TREVOR YEBOAH-KODIE, Garden City

He carried 17 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns, including a 76-yard scoring run in the third quarter, in a 35-14 win over Calhoun.